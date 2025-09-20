For Carmelo Anthony, he is learning to bask in the present day.

The retired former New York Knicks star was just inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. After four Olympic medals, 28,000 career points, 10-time NBA All-Star, as well as other accomplishments throughout his NBA career spanning 22 seasons. In his acceptance speech, he explained that his NBA career couldn't be wrapped up in just one moment.

“It’s hard to narrow down my career to one defining moment,” he explained. “There have been so many that shaped who I am—winning Olympic gold medals, coming back home to play in New York as a Knick, the 2013 scoring title game, and of course, that 62-point night at the Garden. Each of those moments meant something different, but it all represents the grind and perseverance I had for the game.”

While Anthony just spent time thinking of his accomplishments in his career, he chose to be present and not rush this moment.

“I’m usually thinking about what’s next, but now I’m learning to pause, reflect, and appreciate the journey that got me here—not just the end goal.”

He is choosing to remain in the present by partnering with 1800 Milenio, as a way to celebrate his milestone.

“1800 Milenio dropped back in 2000, and I came into the league in ’03. We’ve both been perfecting our craft side by side, and in a way, we’ve grown up together,” he said per Complex. “Now, with Milenio celebrating 25 years as one of the finest extra-aged luxury tequilas, it felt like the perfect partner to mark my Hall of Fame induction.”

Outside of partnerships, the NBA star recently joined NBC as an NBA analyst, a role that he believes will benefit listeners through his expertise.

“Getting to still be part of the game but in a new way has been so rewarding. I’m excited to bring my experience and knowledge I’ve built throughout my career and offer fresh perspective to the game,” he shared.

Anthony added that he is immensely grateful for the people who have helped him along the way and who he can celebrate this gigantic milestone with.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I am today without the support of so many people along the way,” he said. “My family, friends, coaches, and every teammate I’ve had have all played a huge role, and I’m truly grateful.”