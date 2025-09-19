Making a mark at the college level is a great way to materialize an NBA dream. However, having college success isn't a surefire way of carving out a successful NBA career. Here are the 10 best college players with the most disappointing NBA careers.

Check out the gallery.

10. Adam Morrison

Adam Morrison was arguably the brightest star for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. In three seasons, he averaged 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He even led the NCAA in scoring during his final year, leading to his third overall selection by the Charlotte Bobcats at the 2006 NBA Draft.

However, Morrison's career hit a snag after he suffered a torn ACL in a preseason game prior to the 2007-08 season. Since then, he was never the same. While he was pretty much a bench warmer in the NBA, the Gonzaga star did manage to win a pair of NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

9. Jahlil Okafor

Jahlil Okafor had one of the best one-and-done college basketball careers, propelling Duke University to the NCAA title in 2015. He averaged 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. As one of the best big men in his class, he was selected third overall at the 2015 NBA Draft.

While he had an explosive rookie year that saw him earn an All-Rookie First Team selection, a meniscus tear in his right knee derailed his career. Okafor's numbers started to dwindle as he could barely stay healthy enough to keep up in the NBA. After seven seasons, he was out of the league, averaging just 10.3 points per game in his short-lived NBA tenure.

Another Duke star was JJ Redick. In four seasons with the Blue Devils, Redick averaged 19.9 points on 40.6% shooting from beyond the arc. He ended his college career by being crowned as the National college player of the year. Shortly after, he was selected 11th overall at the 2006 NBA Draft.

Redick's NBA career, however, paled in comparison to his impact in the NCAA. While Redick was a serviceable starter, his catch-and-shoot specialty was more slotted as a role player. Moreover, he failed to snag any NBA Award in his lengthy 15-year NBA career.

7. Christian Laettner

Christian Laettner was another decorated Duke prospect who everyone expected to dominate the NBA. After all, he won two straight NCAA titles and was named National college player of the year. Laettner was selected third overall at the 1992 NBA Draft and was even enlisted at Team USA's star-studded roster for the 1992 Olympics.

Unfortunately, the 6-foot-11 big man never lived up to those expectations. Apart from one All-Star Game appearance and an All-Rookie Team selection, Laettner looked like an average player at the professional ranks.

Michael Beasley turned some heads of NBA scouts with his stellar showing with the Kansas State Wildcats. Despite his problems off the court, Beasley averaged 26.2 points and led the NCAA in rebounds with 12.4 per game. As a result, the Miami Heat made him their highest draft pick in franchise history, picking him second overall at the 2008 NBA Draft.

While Beasley did impress enough to make the All-Rookie First Team, it was all downhill from there. The 6-foot-9 forward's attitude problems and legal troubles started to show, relegating him to be a journeyman before taking his act overseas.

5. Tyler Hansbrough

Article Continues Below

Tyler Hansbrough is one of the most decorated standouts out of the University of North Carolina. In four seasons, he once led the NCAA in total points and rebounds. And as the icing on the cake, he earned the National college player of the year Award in his third year before ending his college tenure with an NCAA title.

However, the 6-foot-7 power forward's motor failed to translate at the NBA level when he was pitted against more athletic and bigger big men. Throw in his offensive limitations, and his NBA career was done in seven seasons.

4. Jimmer Fredette

Jimmer Fredette had an explosive stint with BYU. After leading the NCAA in scoring in his final year, Fredette was also named the National college player of the year. His outside shooting was the strongest facet of his game, convincing everyone that he was a Top 10 pick in the NBA.

However, Fredette struggled to adapt at the NBA level due to his lack of effort on the defensive end. Furthermore, NBA teams couldn't afford him the luxury to chuck a volume of shots he needed to be effective. As a result, his scoring in the NBA was far from his production at the college ranks. After just six seasons, Fredette was already out of the NBA.

3. Hasheem Thabeet

Standing at 7-foot-3, Hasheem Thabeet looked like the ideal shot-blocker around the rim. Besides, he did lead the NCAA in total blocks during his four-year stay in UConn. Thabeet even earned the NABC Defensive Player of the Year Award twice, convincing the Memphis Grizzlies to select him second overall at the 2009 NBA Draft.

Unfortunately, Thabeet ended up as one of the biggest busts in history. Without a polished skillset coupled with more talented players to guard, the 7-foot-3 center struggled to keep up. In fact, the Grizzlies even sent him to the NBA D-League, now known as the NBA G League, to regain his confidence. However, even that couldn't save his career.

2. Anthony Bennett

Speaking of the NBA G League, the highest draft pick to ever be assigned to the league was Anthony Bennett, who was selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers at the 2013 NBA Draft. Bennett is widely regarded as an ultimate bust, averaging just 4.4 points per game in his four-year NBA career. It was a huge downfall, especially after a strong showing with UNLV, where he averaged 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

1. Royce White

Despite facing legal troubles, Royce White's transfer to Iowa State certainly turned some heads. In his lone season there, White averaged 13.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. As a result, he earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors. The Houston Rockets selected him 16th overall at the 2012 NBA Draft, but he never played for the team. Citing fear of flying, White refused to show up for the team. Although the Sacramento Kings took a chance on him, his NBA career only lasted three games.