As the NBA gears up for the playoffs this weekend, the latest player ratings update from NBA 2K24 has highlighted the performances of several emerging stars, solidifying their status among the elite with improved ratings just in time for the postseason. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson, and Paolo Banchero have seen significant recognition in this update, reflecting their outstanding contributions throughout the season.
Shai Leads Thunder To New Heights With A 97 Overall Rating
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the MVP frontrunner, has been pivotal in steering the Oklahoma City Thunder to a top-seed finish in the Western Conference. The Thunder closed the season with a record of 57-25, marking their best performance since the 2013-14 season when Kevin Durant claimed his MVP award. From a tenth seed last season to the top of the conference this year, Gilgeous-Alexander has been a catalyst for change, improving the team's win count significantly. Over the season, he averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2 steals per game, while shooting an impressive 53.5% from the field. His efforts have earned him a plus one adjustment in his rating, bringing him to a 97 overall.
Jalen Brunson Shines With A 93 Overall, Elevating Knicks To Eastern Conference Elite
Jalen Brunson, the underrated guard for the New York Knicks, has finally started to receive the recognition he deserves. His new rating climbed to 93 overall after leading the Knicks to their best season since 2012-13, finishing as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 50-32. Brunson set personal records with averages of 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game, demonstrating his efficiency with a 47.9% shooting from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc. As the Knicks prepare for a challenging first-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Brunson's role becomes even more crucial in the absence of fellow star Julius Randle.
Paolo Banchero Ascends To 88 Overall, Propelling Magic Into Playoff Contention
Paolo Banchero, the Orlando Magic forward, also received a notable bump in his NBA 2K24 rating, reaching 88 overall. Banchero has been a standout in his sophomore season, leading the Magic to their best record since 2010-11 and securing the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. His performance this season included averages of 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, while shooting 45.5% from the field. Notably, Banchero has joined the ranks of young legends like LeBron James and Luka Dončić by achieving rare feats early in his career, including becoming the youngest player in NBA history to lead his team into the playoffs. As the Magic face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, Banchero's enhanced skills and leadership will be pivotal in their playoff run.
With the playoffs around the corner, fans and gamers alike will be keen to see how these ratings translate into performance on the court. The updated ratings are likely to influence team strategies within the NBA 2K24 universe, providing a fresh perspective on player capabilities and potential playoff outcomes. As players like Gilgeous-Alexander, Brunson, and Banchero prepare to take their games to the next level, NBA 2K24 continues to adapt, providing an immersive and reflective gaming experience that aligns with the thrilling real-world developments of the NBA.
NBA 2K24 April Full List Of Player Ratings Update
As we spotlight the remarkable climbs of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson, and Paolo Banchero in NBA 2K24's latest player ratings update, it sets the stage to delve deeper into the comprehensive list of ratings as we approach the playoffs. This detailed roster showcases the shifts and trends in player performances across the league, reflecting their season-long contributions and setting expectations for their playoff campaigns. Let's examine the full list of NBA 2K24 player ratings, offering fans a closer look at who to watch as the postseason intensity ramps up.
Atlanta Hawks:
- Vít Krejčí: 72 OVR (+1)
- Dylan Windler: 72 OVR (+1)
- Mouhamed Gueye: 70 OVR (+1)
Brooklyn Nets:
- Mikal Bridges: 83 OVR (-1)
- Cameron Thomas: 83 OVR (+1)
- Cameron Johnson: 79 OVR (-1)
- Trendon Watford: 75 OVR (-1)
- Lonnie Walker IV: 75 OVR (-1)
- Noah Clowney: 75 OVR (+4)
Boston Celtics:
- Payton Pritchard: 79 OVR (+1)
- Luke Kornet: 77 OVR (+1)
- Xavier Tillman Sr.: 76 OVR (+2)
- Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 73 OVR (+1)
Charlotte Hornets:
- Brandon Miller: 82 OVR (+1)
- Grant Williams: 77 OVR (+1)
- Bryce McGowens: 73 OVR (+1)
- Leaky Black: 70 OVR (+1)
- Marques Bolden: 69 OVR (+1)
Chicago Bulls:
- DeMar DeRozan: 88 OVR (+1)
- Javonte Green: 76 OVR (+1)
- Onuralp Bitim: 71 OVR (-1)
Cleveland Cavaliers:
- Donovan Mitchell: 92 OVR (-1)
- Darius Garland: 83 OVR (-1)
- Emoni Bates: 68 OVR (-1)
Dallas Mavericks:
- Daniel Gafford: 82 OVR (+1)
- Dante Exum: 78 OVR (-1)
- Maxi Kleber: 75 OVR (+1)
- Jaden Hardy: 74 OVR (-1)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 72 OVR (+1)
- A.J. Lawson: 71 OVR (-1)
- Brandon Williams: 70 OVR (-1)
Denver Nuggets:
- Peyton Watson: 76 OVR (+1)
- Justin Holiday: 74 OVR (+1)
- Julian Strawther: 73 OVR (-1)
Detroit Pistons:
- Cade Cunningham: 86 OVR (+1)
- Malachi Flynn: 74 OVR (+1)
- Troy Brown Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)
- Jared Rhoden: 71 OVR (+1)
Golden State Warriors:
- Klay Thompson: 82 OVR (+1)
- Chris Paul: 79 OVR (-3)
- Gary Payton II: 78 OVR (+1)
- Moses Moody: 77 OVR (+1)
- Gui Santos: 71 OVR (+1)
- Jerome Robinson: 69 OVR (-1)
Houston Rockets:
- Amen Thompson: 82 OVR (+1)
- Cam Whitmore: 79 OVR (+1)
- Jeff Green: 75 OVR (+1)
Indiana Pacers:
- Obi Toppin: 80 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Smith: 78 OVR (+1)
Los Angeles Clippers:
- James Harden: 85 OVR (-1)
- Ivica Zubac: 82 OVR (+1)
- Nah'Shon Hyland: 75 OVR (+1)
- Amir Coffey: 75 OVR (+1)
- P.J. Tucker: 72 OVR (-1)
Los Angeles Lakers:
- Rui Hachimura: 82 OVR (+1)
- Gabe Vincent: 75 OVR (-1)
Memphis Grizzlies:
- Brandon Clarke: 78 OVR (+1)
- Scotty Pippen Jr.: 76 OVR (+2)
- Jake LaRavia: 75 OVR (+1)
- Jordan Goodwin: 75 OVR (+2)
- Trey Jemison III: 74 OVR (+1)
Miami Heat:
- Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (-1)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)
- Nikola Jović: 77 OVR (+1)
- Haywood Highsmith: 76 OVR (+1)
- Delon Wright: 75 OVR (+1)
Take a look at NBA 2K24's March player ratings to see how they compare.
Milwaukee Bucks:
- Damian Lillard: 89 OVR (-1)
- Patrick Beverley: 77 OVR (+1)
- Malik Beasley: 75 OVR (-1)
- A.J. Green: 72 OVR (-1)
Minnesota Timberwolves:
- Rudy Gobert: 86 OVR (+1)
- Mike Conley: 81 OVR (+1)
- Monte Morris: 76 OVR (-1)
New Orleans Pelicans:
- Zion Williamson: 88 OVR (-1)
- C.J. McCollum: 86 OVR (+1)
- Herbert Jones: 82 OVR (+1)
- Trey Murphy III: 81 OVR (+1)
- Matt Ryan: 72 OVR (-1)
New York Knicks:
- Jalen Brunson: 93 OVR (+1)
- OG Anunoby: 82 OVR (-1)
- Josh Hart: 82 OVR (+1)
- Bojan Bogdanović: 78 OVR (+1)
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 97 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Williams: 86 OVR (+1)
- Josh Giddey: 82 OVR (+1)
- Aaron Wiggins: 78 OVR (+1)
- Cason Wallace: 76 OVR (-1)
- Jaylin Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
- Lindy Waters III: 74 OVR (+1)
Orlando Magic:
- Paolo Banchero: 88 OVR (+1)
- Franz Wagner: 85 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Suggs: 84 OVR (+2)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 82 OVR (+1)
Philadelphia 76ers:
- Paul Reed: 79 OVR (+1)
- Cameron Payne: 76 OVR (-1)
- Nicolas Batum: 74 OVR (-1)
- Ricky Council IV: 74 OVR (+1)
Phoenix Suns:
- Bradley Beal: 87 OVR (+1)
- Jusuf Nurkić: 82 OVR (-1)
- Eric Gordon: 76 OVR (-1)
Portland Trail Blazers:
- Scoot Henderson: 78 OVR (+1)
- Kris Murray: 74 OVR (+1)
- Moses Brown: 73 OVR (+1)
- Rayan Rupert: 70 OVR (+1)
San Antonio Spurs:
- Tre Jones: 79 OVR (-1)
- Zach Collins: 79 OVR (+1)
- Julian Champagnie: 74 OVR (+1)
- Sandro Mamukelashvili: 74 OVR (+1)
- Devonte Graham: 72 OVR (-2)
- Sidy Cissoko: 71 OVR (+2)
Sacramento Kings:
- Domantas Sabonis: 90 OVR (-1)
- Trey Lyles: 76 OVR (+1)
- Keon Ellis: 76 OVR (+2)
- Chris Duarte: 73 OVR (-1)
- Colby Jones: 72 OVR (+1)
Toronto Raptors:
- Immanuel Quickley: 83 OVR (+2)
- Kelly Olynyk: 80 OVR (+1)
- Ochai Agbaji: 74 OVR (+1)
- Jalen McDaniels: 72 OVR (-1)
- Javon Freeman-Liberty: 70 OVR (+2)
- Malik Williams: 68 OVR (+1)
Utah Jazz:
- Collin Sexton: 83 OVR (-1)
- Taylor Hendricks: 77 OVR (+1)
- Kenneth Lofton Jr.: 73 OVR (+1)
- Micah Potter: 68 OVR (+1)
Washington Wizards:
- Jordan Poole: 80 OVR (+1)
- Tristan Vukcevic: 74 OVR (+5)
- Jared Butler: 73 OVR (+2)
- Eugene Omoruyi: 72 OVR (+1)
- Johnny Davis: 70 OVR (-1)