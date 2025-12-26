As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, star wide receiver AJ Brown wasn't seen at Wednesday's practice. But after Christmas, it appears any Brown injury concerns have dissipated.

The receiver was back at practice on Friday, via Dave Zangaro of NBC. He had his wisdom teeth removed on Wednesday, leading to his absence.

AJ Brown (teeth) back at practice pic.twitter.com/5a8Ju2Abl8 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Brown's practice absence may have caused some concern, he ultimately underwent a relatively minor procedure. The fact he was back on the field two days later shows both the team and the wide receiver's intention. Barring a shocking setback, Brown will be on the field come Week 17.

His wisdom teeth injury adds another wrinkle for what has been a dramatic season for Brown. At times, his role in the offense seemed questionable. But as the Eagles prepare to make a playoff run, everyone on the offensive side needs to be on the same page.

Despite that sometimes controlled chaos, Brown has still be a crucial member of Philadelphia's passing attack. Over 14 games, he has caught 73 passes for 935 yards and seven touchdowns. Brown leads the Eagles in receptions and yards and sits behind just Dallas Goedert for the team-lead in touchdown grabs.

A matchup against the Bills could be a potential Super Bowl preview for the Eagles if they go on the run. They most definitely want arguably Jalen Hurts' top target on the field. After a brief absence on Wednesday, Brown has now made his return and is ready to help try and lead the Eagles to a win.