The latest NBA 2K24 Player Ratings dropped, with superstars like Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving leading the charge. Furthermore, several players, like Jalen Green, Jonathan Isaac, and Justin Champagnie all received big boosts to their ratings. Without further ado, let's take a look at the new player ratings, and the civil war they'll inevitably cause in the community.
NBA 2K24 Player Ratings Update For March 28, 2024
Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Paul George headlined the NBA 2K24 March 28 Player Ratings.
Firstly, Davis earned +1 to his NBA 2K24 OVR, elevating him to a 95 player rating. However, the move seems questionable, considering Davis hasn't been spectacular this year. Instead, we've seen more production from Power Forwards like Domantas Sabonis, who averages better stats in almost every category.
However, Davis still averages nearly 25 points per game, putting him in the top 15 in the league. Furthemore, his solid play has helped his Lakers team secure five wins in a row, scoring the most points for his team in three of those contests. While we don't necessarily agree with a 95 OVR, Davis has at least played well enough to retain a high OVR.
Secondly, Kyrie Irving gained another point to his NBA 2K24 OVR, putting him at a 91 player rating now. Overall, Irving and the Mavericks have been on fire recently, winning 9 of their last 10 contests. He's scored double digit points in eight of those games, though his PPG average this month (23.5) is lower than recent months. Nevertheless, Mavericks fans are certainly happy to have a star who's still got what it takes to win games.
Lastly, Paul George also received a boost to his NBA 2K24 OVR, and he now sits in the 90 OVR club. He helped teammate James Harden secure a comeback victory against the Philadelphia 76ers this week, scoring 22 points in the affair. However, the the last couple of weeks has been tough on the Clippers, who've gone 3-4 in the last seven games.
Outside of Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Paul George, who else earned new rating adjustments? Many players received OVR adjustments in the latest ratings update. We included the full list below to see all the moves for your favorite teams:
Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K24 March Player Ratings:
- Dejounte Murray: 87 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Wesley Matthews: 72 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Vít Krejčí: 71 OVR (+1). Additionally
Brooklyn Nets NBA 2K24 March Player Ratings:
- Mikal Bridges: 84 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Cameron Thomas: 82 OVR (+2). Additionally
- Cameron Johnson: 80 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (-1). Additionally
Boston Celtics NBA 2K24 March Player Ratings:
- Jaylen Brown: 90 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Derrick White: 86 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Al Horford: 81 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Payton Pritchard: 78 OVR (+2). Additionally
- Sam Hauser: 76 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Luke Kornet: 76 OVR (+1). Additionally
Charlotte Hornets NBA 2K24 March Player Ratings:
- Brandon Miller: 81 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Miles Bridges: 80 OVR (-2). Additionally
- Tre Mann: 77 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Grant Williams: 76 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Vasilije Micić: 75 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Nick Smith Jr.: 73 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Aleksej Pokusevski: 73 OVR (-1). Additionally
Chicago Bulls:
- DeMar DeRozan: 87 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Ayo Dosunmu: 79 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Jevon Carter: 74 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Dalen Terry: 74 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Onuralp Bitim: 72 OVR (+2). Additionally
- Julian Phillips: 71 OVR (+1). Additionally
Cleveland Cavaliers :
- Jarrett Allen: 86 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Darius Garland: 84 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Georges Niang: 76 OVR (+1). Additionally
Dallas Mavericks:
- Kyrie Irving: 91 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Daniel Gafford: 81 OVR (+2). Additionally
- Dereck Lively II: 81 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Tim Hardaway Jr.: 77 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Maxi Kleber: 74 OVR (-1). Additionally
Denver Nuggets:
- Michael Porter Jr.: 84 OVR (+1)
- Aaron Gordon: 84 OVR (+1)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 78 OVR (+1)
- Christian Braun: 76 OVR (+1)
- Reggie Jackson: 75 OVR (-1)
- Peyton Watson: 75 OVR (-1)
- Zeke Nnaji: 73 OVR (+1)
Detroit Pistons:
- Simone Fontecchio: 78 OVR (+1)
- James Wiseman: 77 OVR (+1)
- Marcus Sasser: 75 OVR (-1)
- Tosan Evbuomwan: 70 OVR (+2)
- Jared Rhoden: 70 OVR (+1)
Golden State Warriors:
- Klay Thompson: 81 OVR (+1)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis: 78 OVR (+1)
- Kevon Looney: 77 OVR (-1)
- Dario Šarić: 77 OVR (-1)
- Moses Moody: 76 OVR (-1)
Houston Rockets:
- Jalen Green: 85 OVR (+4)
- Fred VanVleet: 85 OVR (+1)
- Amen Thompson: 81 OVR (+2)
- Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+1)
- Jock Landale: 77 OVR (+4)
- Aaron Holiday: 74 OVR (+1)
- Reggie Bullock: 72 OVR (-2)
Indiana Pacers:
- T.J. McConnell: 80 OVR (+2)
- Jarace Walker: 75 OVR (-1)
- Ben Sheppard: 71 OVR (+1)
Los Angeles Clippers:
- Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (-1)
- Paul George: 90 OVR (+1)
- James Harden: 86 OVR (-1)
- Ivica Zubac: 81 OVR (-1)
- Terance Mann: 77 OVR (+1)
- Amir Coffey: 74 OVR (-1)
- P.J. Tucker: 73 OVR (+1)
Los Angeles Lakers:
- Anthony Davis: 95 OVR (+1)
- Rui Hachimura: 81 OVR (+1)
Memphis Grizzlies:
- G.G. Jackson: 79 OVR (+1)
- Scotty Pippen Jr.: 74 OVR (+2)
- Jake LaRavia: 74 OVR (+1)
- Trey Jemison III: 73 OVR (+2)
- DeJon Jarreau: 69 OVR (+2)
Miami Heat:
- Duncan Robinson: 79 OVR (+1)
- Caleb Martin: 76 OVR (-1)
- Delon Wright: 74 OVR (-1)
Milwaukee Bucks:
- Khris Middleton: 86 OVR (+1)
- Brook Lopez: 81 OVR (-1)
- Pat Connaughton: 73 OVR (+1)
Minnesota Timberwolves:
- Anthony Edwards: 91 OVR (+1)
- Naz Reid: 81 OVR (+2)
- Jordan McLaughlin: 75 OVR (+1)
- Luka Garza: 74 OVR (+2)
New Orleans Pelicans:
- Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (+1)
- Naji Marshall: 76 OVR (+2)
- Jose Alvarado: 76 OVR (-1)
New York Knicks:
- Josh Hart: 81 OVR (+2)
- Isaiah Hartenstein: 81 OVR (+1)
- Bojan Bogdanović: 77 OVR (-3)
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Josh Giddey: 81 OVR (+1)
- Luguentz Dort: 80 OVR (+1)
- Isaiah Joe: 77 OVR (-1)
- Gordon Hayward: 76 OVR (-1)
Orlando Magic:
- Jalen Suggs: 82 OVR (+2)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)
- Jonathan Isaac: 79 OVR (+3)
- Markelle Fultz: 77 OVR (-2)
- Gary Harris: 76 OVR (+1)
Philadelphia 76ers:
- Tobias Harris: 82 OVR (-1)
- Kyle Lowry: 78 OVR (+1)
- Cameron Payne: 77 OVR (+1)
- Mohamed Bamba: 75 OVR (+1)
- Jeff Dowtin: 71 OVR (+2)
Phoenix Suns:
- Grayson Allen: 79 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Nassir Little: 73 OVR (-1). A
Portland Trailblazers:
- Deandre Ayton: 85 OVR (+2)
- Anfernee Simons: 83 OVR (-1)
- Jerami Grant: 82 OVR (-1)
- Dalano Banton: 76 OVR (+2)
- Toumani Camara: 76 OVR (+1)
- Duop Reath: 76 OVR (+1)
San Antonio Spurs:
- Tre Jones: 80 OVR (+1). Additionally
Sacramento Kings:
- Domantas Sabonis: 91 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Malik Monk: 81 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Keegan Murray: 81 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Trey Lyles: 75 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Keon Ellis: 74 OVR (+4). Additionally
- Alex Len: 70 OVR (-1). Additionally
Toronto Raptors:
- Gary Trent Jr.: 79 OVR (+2). Additionally
- Chris Boucher: 76 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Jontay Porter: 73 OVR (+1). Additionally
Utah Jazz:
- Lauri Markkanen: 86 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Collin Sexton: 84 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Talen Horton-Tucker: 77 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Taylor Hendricks: 76 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Kris Dunn: 76 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Luka Samanic: 72 OVR (+2). Additionally
- Brice Sensabaugh: 72 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Johnny Juzang: 70 OVR (+2). Additionally
Washington Wizards:
- Deni Avdija: 81 OVR (-1). Additionally
- Richaun Holmes: 75 OVR (+2). Additionally
- Justin Champagnie: 73 OVR (+3). Additionally
- Jared Butler: 71 OVR (+1). Additionally
- Johnny Davis: 71 OVR (-2). Additionally
- Jules Bernard: 70 OVR (+2). Additionally
Overall, that wraps up the latest NBA 2K24 Player Ratings for March 28th, as we head into April. Furthermore, for NBA 2K content, feel free to redeem the latest locker codes. Additionally, keep your eyes peeled for any upcoming episodes of NBA 2K24 2KTV.
Furthermore, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.