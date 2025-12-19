Amid analyst Blake Griffin's first season with NBA on Amazon Prime, he joins Jamal Crawford as notable first-time nominees for the 2026 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class. Griffin, a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA forward, spent his first seven seasons with Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers as one half of “Lob City” before playing the rest of his career with stops with the Detroit Pistons, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Boston Celtics.

Crawford, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner, is revered as one of the NBA's most memorable sixth man. He joins Griffin, and WNBA's Candace Parker, as a few of the headlined players on this year's Basketball Hall of Fame ballot.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Announces Eligible Candidates for the Class of 2026. 🔗: https://t.co/wQgU9JXssb#26HoopClass pic.twitter.com/k2ydH4LT3i — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) December 19, 2025

https://twitter.com/Hoophall/status/2002121418163781750/photo/2

Blake Griffin opens up about Amazon Prime NBA analyst role

Article Continues Below

Retired forward Blake Griffin is settling into his new role as an NBA on Amazon Prime analyst in 2025-26. Griffin recently opened up with ClutchPoints about his first season in a new career field.

“I think it's just the opportunity to be a part of something new,” Blake Griffin told ClutchPoints as his reason for joining the NBA on Prime team. “Amazon also taking a step into the NBA was really interesting to me, sort of watching Thursday Night Football and how they tackled that whole process was very impressive. Now you see what they've done with Thursday nights and that they've made it a huge thing, and this is no different. They've taken the same approach.”

Griffin is joined by two Basketball Hall of Fame talents in Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash, respectively, and Heat legend, Udonis Haslem, led by in-studio host Taylor Rooks.