With the NBA Cup now in the rearview mirror and the regular season continuing, the league has announced changes to the injury reporting process, while also taking a stand regarding gambling. As NBA commissioner Adam Silver has dealt with fines to teams for injury reporting and especially gambling with federal arrests made earlier this season, the latest from the league is no doubt an interesting declaration.

Looking at the injury reporting, ClutchPoints' own NBA insider Brett Seigel would say that the new changes are “designed to promote greater transparency and consistency in player participation reporting.” Seigel would post the “key notes” from the memo sent out to the league.

“Day of game, teams must submit injury report between 11 am and 1 pm (local) that reflects each player’s current participation status,” Seigel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “For back-to-backs, teams must submit by 1 pm (local) on the day of the game. All injury status for a player must be properly added to the league's injury portal.”

The league is also calling upon gambling companies to limit certain bets, such as props:

“The NBA is also attempting to limit gambling companies from having certain prop bets for individual players, including the max amount that can be bet, limitations on population of players, and other limitation including eliminating certain bet types in full,” Seigel wrote.

One note that Shams Charania of ESPN reported was that when it comes to the injury reporting, “Teams now will be required to resubmit injury listings on game day between 11 am and 1 pm local time and update public reports every 15 minutes.” At any rate, it remains to be seen how the rest of the league reacts to this news, and especially the gambling companies, to the NBA's suggestions.