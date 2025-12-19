As the holidays roll in, executives and scouts around the NBA have made their way to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA G League Winter Showcase. While the games and talent on the floor matter to many scouts, this event has essentially become a hub for the start of the NBA trade market, especially with the amount of intel that is spread from team to team.

Think about the MLB and how they have their winter meetings every offseason. In a way, that is what the G League Showcase has become for general managers and high-ranking front-office officials.

With limited time to gather information and meet face-to-face during the actual season, the showcase in Orlando presents NBA personnel moments to actually discuss the latest rumors and trade talks around the NBA. More specifically, it allows them to engage in conversations about potential deals they can make with one another.

Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the hot topic of discussion, yet he isn't the only superstar appearing in recent trade rumors.

Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis continue to hear their names emerge as possible All-Stars on the trade block, and with less than seven weeks until the Feb. 5 trade deadline, there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether or not they will actually be on the move.

A lot will unfold over the next few days, and even more trade chatter will emerge with the deadline rapidly approaching. It is not easy to make a trade in the NBA nowadays, and plenty of behind-the-scenes conversations take place before deals are ultimately made.

Many of these discussions will start this week, which could lead to some blockbuster trades before or on Feb. 5. With that said, let's dive into the latest NBA trade intel, starting with Giannis' future and the Milwaukee Bucks' next steps.

Giannis' future leads Bucks to urgent trade decisions

The weekly topic leading up to this year's trade deadline will revolve around Giannis Antetokounmpo and whether or not he asks for a trade, something that has not happened to this point in Milwaukee.

With the two-time NBA MVP sidelined due to a right soleus muscle strain and reports continuing to surface about his agent, Alex Saratsis of Octagon, meeting with the Bucks' brass to discuss Antetokounmpo's future, there has been plenty of chatter and trade speculation about the Bucks starting over.

However, executive Jon Horst and his front office continue to signal that they have not once given thought to the idea of trading Giannis, nor has the superstar ever signaled that he no longer wants to be in Milwaukee, as discussed on the latest Clutch Scoops episode on ClutchPoints.

Giannis even shut down all the trade speculation on Thursday when he addressed the matter in full for the first time all season.

“If my agent is talking to the Bucks about it, he is his own person,” Giannis said. “He can have any conversation he wants about it. At the end of the day, I don’t work for my agent; my agent works for me. And there’s going to be conversations that are going to be made between him and the Bucks, and him and his other players, and him and other teams and other GMs, executives around the league. It’s something that you can’t control.

“But at the end of the day, I personally have not had the conversation with the Bucks.”

Antetokounmpo also stated that he is still “locked in” despite being injured and that his only focus at the moment is to recover and get back onto the court.

So, what are the next steps for the Bucks, especially since it's clear that Giannis wants to win right now?

The bottom line is that Milwaukee is looking to buy right now. Horst has never been one to back down from making big moves, and that is apparent by the trades he's made through the years to add Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard. Even going out and adding Myles Turner in free agency this past offseason was a shocking, massive move by Milwaukee.

Since the Bucks have limited assets and don't have a clear path to making a substantial roster move to put themselves in a better position to contend for a championship right now, many around the league are beginning to wonder if Horst will look to flip Turner before this year's trade deadline.

Turner would obviously draw significant interest, as he did at the trade deadline last season when he was with the Indiana Pacers, due to his 3-and-D nature as a stretch big man. Even in the first year of his four-year, $108.8 million contract he just signed with Milwaukee, Turner would be arguably the best center on the trade market if the Bucks began shopping him.

Another avenue for the Bucks to try and improve their roster, and one that continues to be the likeliest path, involves trading Kyle Kuzma. There is a belief in Milwaukee that they can create a market for Kuzma not only because he has one more year left on his contract after this season, but also due to the market for wings being dry at the moment, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Adding more depth and not necessarily another star around Giannis, assuming he is remaining in Milwaukee through the 2025-26 season, appears to be the Bucks' main goal. Then again, you never know with Horst, and another surprise trade could be on the horizon for the Bucks.

With this said, between now and the trade deadline, it continues to look likely that Kuzma's salary slot will be utilized as a means for the Bucks to upgrade their roster. What the Bucks could potentially do is a whole separate discussion, as the rumors continuing to link Sacramento Kings swingman Zach LaVine to Milwaukee are hard to fully believe.

Not only would LaVine's $47 million cap hit this season and $48.9 million cap hit for the 2026-27 season leave the Bucks with no room to add talent outside of minimum contracts, but what would this trade even do for the Kings? A potential package of Kuzma, Bobby Portis, and another contract, plus a pick swap, doesn't help Sacramento, who will be sellers at the deadline and looking to acquire positive assets.

Anthony Davis represents East's biggest trade target

If the Dallas Mavericks are to seriously consider trading Anthony Davis between now and the trade deadline, they will do so making sure they get back draft picks and essential talents who can be paired with Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg for the foreseeable future. Outside of these two players, the Mavs appear to be open for business in terms of at least listening to trade inquiries coming their way.

With this said, the Mavs don't appear to be in any rush to make a major roster change, especially after winning six of their last eight games. This includes a 116-114 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons, the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference, on Thursday night.

It truly seems like Irving will return at some point in January, which gives Dallas a lot of hope that they will be able to put their early-season struggles behind them and emerge as one of the better teams in the Western Conference during the second half of the 2025-26 season.

Even so, that has not stopped several teams in the East from emerging as real suitors for Davis.

To this point, the Pistons still have not shown significant interest in Davis, contrary to trade rumors, and they have not held meaningful dialogue with the Mavs about a trade for the 10-time All-Star, sources said. Detroit is very content with where they are at to this point in the season, and they have not signaled whatsoever that they want to make a major change to their roster.

Whether or not this ideology changes is something we will have to wait until the end of January to find out.

The Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks have widely been reported as teams with interest in Davis. Both organizations envision themselves contending in the East playoff picture this season, and they each have a reason to pursue a star in the frontcourt like the Mavs' big man.

Whereas Toronto has been actively searching the trade market to add more big-man help alongside Jakob Poeltl, Atlanta has been dealing with Kristaps Porzingis' health problems. Porzingis has played just once since Nov. 25 due to his POTS illness, and concern is growing for the Hawks as to whether he will be healthy enough the rest of the season to make an impact.

Since Porzingis is making $30.7 million in the final year of his contract, he is certainly a means to the Hawks possibly pursuing Davis or another big man to pair with Onyeka Okongwu in the frontcourt.

As a whole, the big-man market is taking shape in the Eastern Conference, with multiple buyers expressing interest in Davis and others.

Pacers, Raptors, Hawks emerging as buyers

The Indiana Pacers have been evaluating potential frontcourt trade candidates since the very start of the 2025-26 NBA season, sources said.

Although this is already a lost season for the Pacers at 6-21 given all the injury troubles they've faced, that doesn't mean Indiana will be sellers at the trade deadline. In fact, the opposite is true, and it appears very likely that this organization will make a substantial trade to add a dynamic center before Feb. 5.

Remaining below the tax is a priority for this team, which is why the Pacers have already been targeting several mid-tier contract centers.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, who is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, is a player Indiana has attempted to engage in trade conversations about, according to Marc Stein. Mavs' center Daniel Gafford is another name Stein has linked to the Pacers in recent weeks.

As we reported last week, the Pacers have also inquired about LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac. To this point, the Clippers have signaled that they will not be parting ways with any of their core players, but a lot of uncertainty still surrounds Steve Ballmer's club heading into the new year.

While he is making significantly more than these three centers already mentioned, even Nic Claxton is worth keeping an eye on for the Pacers, given his pick-and-roll and lob-threat abilities at the rim.

With under seven weeks until the NBA trade deadline, a bunch of directions exist for the Pacers. Throughout early trade discussions Indiana has held with other teams, it has become very clear that they are willing to move on from 23-year-old wing Bennedict Mathurin, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, sources said.

Utilizing Mathurin's youth and skill in discussions would allow the Pacers to pursue one of these sizeable upgrades in their frontcourt, and Mathurin is expected to draw plenty of interest because of his athleticism and natural scoring abilities.

The Pacers have not signaled that they want to give Mathurin a long-term, potentially nine-figure contract once his current deal expires, making him their best trade asset over the next several weeks. Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin, sources said, are two other names the Pacers have shown a willingness to discuss in preliminary trade discussions with rival organizations to upgrade their frontcourt.

Now, let's go back to the Raptors and Hawks — two other East teams signaling that they will be buyers before this year's trade deadline.

Until there is a clear answer about Porzingis' health and status, the Hawks remain a mystery as to just how much they are willing to invest asset-wise to pull off a big, surprising move. Perhaps there is a path for them to pursue Davis with a package consisting of Porzingis, Zaccharie Risacher, and a draft pick or two.

Much like the Pacers, it is no secret to anyone around the NBA that Toronto is actively seeking ways to add talent in its frontcourt. While sources indicate that the Raptors have a goal of moving below the luxury tax line, which they are about $770,000 above right now, all options are on the table for this organization regarding if a star big man like Davis or Domantas Sabonis is available.

The Raptors have moveable contracts with players like Immanuel Quickley ($32.5 million) and RJ Barrett ($27.7 million) if new general manager Bobby Webster wanted to push all his chips in and capitalize on his team's 17-11 start to the season, the third-best record in the Eastern Conference behind only the Pistons and the New York Knicks, who just won the NBA Cup in Las Vegas.

It is important to note that Toronto does not wish to trade Poeltl but instead find another suitable big man who can provide extra depth and rebounding help to make the Raptors one of the better second-chance scoring teams in the league.

Outside of Quickley and Barrett, Ochai Agbaji is the name that keeps coming up as the player the Raptors will very likely part ways with before the trade deadline. Agbaji is making $6.3 million in the final year of his contract, and Toronto is interested in giving more minutes to both Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter over him.

Recently, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on trade talks the Raptors have held with the Phoenix Suns about a swap involving Agabji and second-round compensation for Nick Richards, a deal that would give Toronto another big man and move them below the tax this season.

Right now, this seems more like an option the Raptors could revisit before the trade deadline rather than an urgent move. The Suns are open to moving Richards, and Agbaji is a player who would make sense for them, which is why this offer will likely remain on the table for the time being.

Barrett has heard his name in trade rumors dating back to last season, and the Raptors have sustained success despite him not playing since Nov. 23 due to a knee sprain. Combining Barrett's salary with Agbaji's could allow Toronto to add another impactful frontcourt player while also adding a different, impactful wing on a smaller contract so they can remain below the tax.

Other notes and trade intel around NBA

Boston Celtics: Anfernee Simons is the Boston Celtics' main trade asset, given his expiring $27.6 million contract. If the Celtics look to make a move, which would likely be to increase their frontcourt talent, Simons' contract offers them a major buffer to pursue many options and potentially move out of the luxury tax threshold, which they are across by about $12 million.

As of right now, the waiting game continues for the Celtics, as they are in no rush to make a change and will continue to explore what the trade market looks like for Simons and potential upgrades through January. Where the Celtics find themselves in the standings four weeks from now will paint a better picture for Simons' future with the organization.

Brooklyn Nets: The two big names teams are keeping an eye on from the Brooklyn Nets are Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas. As our own Erik Slater wrote on Tuesday, the Nets are likely to gauge offers for the veteran forward, who will draw interest from playoff-contending teams before the trade deadline. In 22 games, Porter has averaged 25.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

As for Thomas, there doesn't appear to be a market taking shape for him at this time. Of course, that could change leading up to the trade deadline, as the 24-year-old scoring guard will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason after accepting his qualifying offer in September. It would be surprising if there weren't a few teams that would sacrifice one or two second-round picks to rent Thomas for the remainder of this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers: A sense of urgency is rising for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have fallen into the East play-in region of the standings at 15-13 overall. However, this team has not been whole all year, which is why the organization is not ready to make a drastic change, sources said. While frustrations are rising, the Cavs remain hopeful that Evan Mobley's return in a few weeks, both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen continuing to improve, and Max Strus' eventual return in 2026 will kick-start things during the back half of the season.

Still, the Cavs' struggles have raised eyebrows around the league, and multiple teams have already reached out to inquire about both Garland and Allen. So far, the Cavs have not shown any interest in tearing their core apart.

Golden State Warriors: It has become apparent that change is needed for the Golden State Warriors this season, and this front office has been exploring multiple ways to improve their roster, sources said. Trading Jonathan Kuminga when his Jan. 15 restriction is lifted appears very likely, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Warriors make a different move before the trade deadline.

One important note regarding Golden State is that they want to sign Pat Spencer to a standard deal at some point, which means they will need to open a roster spot. Signing Spencer from his two-way contract could also signal that the Warriors are discussing scenarios to move at least one guard before the trade deadline.

Los Angeles Lakers: As reported with Chris Dodson at the start of December, the Los Angeles Lakers hold high interest in Herb Jones and have engaged in discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans about what his availability will be once he is trade eligible on Jan. 14. Jones is a player high on the Lakers' trade list this season and is viewed as the best wing defender on the trade market.

New Orleans Pelicans: Speaking of the Pelicans, it remains unknown whether this team will be an ultimate seller like the Sacramento Kings or if Joe Dumars and New Orleans' front office will revisit their roster in the offseason. Jones and Trey Murphy III are the two headline names various playoff-contending teams have been linked to, yet the Pelicans have not been actively shopping either player.

The Pelicans are simply listening to all offers that come their way since they know the prices of Jones and Murphy will only increase as urgency rises near the trade deadline. These are two of the best players rumored to be on the trade market this season, which is why any trade discussions would need to start at multiple first-round picks to catch New Orleans' attention.

Murphy has remained one of the Warriors' top trade targets, and it is worth noting that Kuminga still has fans within the Pelicans organization, sources said. Whether or not Golden State would be willing to part ways with future first-round picks and others outside of just Kuminga for Murphy is unknown.

Other than Murphy and Jones, the Pelicans are taking calls on everyone outside of Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. Jose Alvarado seems like the most likely player to be traded from New Orleans before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, and the New York Knicks are the latest team to express interest in the defensive-minded guard, according to SNY's Ian Begley. Plenty of other teams, like the Pacers and Hawks, have inquired about Alvarado's availability since the offseason.