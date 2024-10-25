We've got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 8 Answers to help players earn some much-needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from player highlights, developer interviews, and more. However, know most people watch 2KTV to earn free rewards, primarily for VC. Therefore, we listed all NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 8 Answers below for your convenience.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 8 Answers

3 Magic 554 Magic The Long Night False Any Jonquel Jones True Any Mexico

Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 8. To answer a question, press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Questions pop up randomly in each episode, so keep looking for the questions that appear at the bottom of the screen. Correctly answering questions in 2KTV usually rewards the player with VC, but you might sometimes receive another reward.

Typically, new episodes of 2KTV drop on Fridays, though there can be exceptions. Episodes are roughly 20 minutes long, depending on the content within the episode.

Additionally, we recommend watching every episode from beginning to end. Do NOT use the fast-forward feature to skip through the video. You might lose the order of questions you were on. Furthermore, you might even skip a question entirely. The rule of thumb is to use caution when watching 2K because these rewards add up over time.

Fortunately, the developers like to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. For example, Episode 7 featured 17 questions, three of which are correct regardless of your answer. So make sure to watch some 2K, because you'll need every bit of VC you can earn.

Lastly, keep in mind that this season of 2KTV ends when the official NBA season ends. There's only a limited amount of episodes of 2KTV in each NBA 2K game. Therefore, from now until the end of the NBA Finals, new episodes will launch. So watch some 2KTV and get some virtual currency! It'll be well worth it in the long run.

