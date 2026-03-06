NFL free agency is set to begin in five days. Teams have released a ton of star talent, and the Miami Dolphins are next, by releasing star kicker Jason Sanders. This is definitely a shocking move as Sanders is one of the top kickers in the sport. Adam Schefter helped explain why.

“After the two sides could not agree on a contract, the Dolphins now are expected to release kicker Jason Sanders, per source. Sanders leaves Miami with a streak of 27 straight made field goals, and 9-of-9 on his last 50+-yard field goals.”

Sanders signed a 5-year rookie extension deal and has played all eight seasons with the Dolphins. He was set to become a free agent next season, but it seems the Dolphins are low-balling their kicker. Rather than play out the final season on the contract, Sanders wanted reassurance for all the work he had done over the years. If the two sides could not agree, Sanders would rather test his value on the open market. There will be a ton of teams interested in bringing in the veteran kicker, as there are a handful of teams that desperately need a kicker.

The Buffalo Bills could entertain Sanders, as they know him from the division. Tyler Bass has a serious injury. The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders could be interested in his services as well.

Sanders earned a base salary of roughly $4.4 million per year on his contract. If he is kicking at the level he is now, he deserves to be paid among the best kickers in the league. Brandon Aubrey is going to get paid very soon and could get roughly $7 million per season for how good he is. Sanders is hoping to sign for at least north of $5.5 or $6 million.

The Dolphins cut lineman Liam Eichenberg earlier this week.