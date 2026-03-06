The Miami Dolphins are continuing to clean house, this time parting with veteran fullback Alec Ingold three days before the 2026 free agency negotiating window opens.

The 29-year-old Ingold was one of the team's biggest questions at the beginning of the offseason, with one year remaining on his contract. After discussing a new deal, the two sides agreed to go their separate ways on Friday, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported.

By releasing Ingold, the Dolphins save $3.06 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. The move puts Miami slightly under the cap as free agency approaches.

Ingold hits free agency after starting 10 of his 17 games with the Dolphins in 2025. He only missed two games in four years with the team, accruing 34 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 372 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in Miami.

The 2023 Pro Bowler also spent his first three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders before signing with the Dolphins in 2022. The Raiders signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019.

Ingold is one of several veterans to receive a pink slip from the Dolphins in the 2026 offseason. Miami has already cut ties with Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Liam Eichenberg, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Jason Sanders ahead of free agency.

As one of the few true fullbacks in the league, Ingold will have a decent market once free agency officially opens. The Green Bay native could feasibly sign with his hometown team, though the Packers have not typically rostered a fullback under head coach Matt LaFleur.