The NBA 2K25 Season 2 Release Date is quickly approaching, with the developers announcing new patch notes to expect when the new season drops. Overall, Season 2 comes with a boatload of fixes, improvements, and player likeness updates, among many other changes. Without further ado, let's check out what's coming to NBA 2K25 before the Season 2 release date arrives.

NBA 2K25 Season 2 Release Date – October 18th, 2024

The NBA 2K25 Season 2 Release Date is Friday, October 18th, 2024 at 8 am PT/11 am ET. Like typical NBA 2K seasons, players can expect to see new content for MyCAREER and MyTEAM. Additionally, players can expect to see a brand new season pass, full of 80 free earnable rewards. Check back with us when Season 2 launches to see all the rewards.

Season 2 is headlined by Denver Nuggets' Star Jamaal Murray, who also headlined NBA 2K24 Season 7 not along ago.

NBA 2K25 Season 2 Patch Notes

General

Many additions and improvements to audio and commentary across all game modes

L.A. Lakers In-Season Tournament banner has been added

Updated Basket stanchion for Orlando Magic Classic Court (1994-1995) for historical accuracy

Black shoulder stripe for Chicago Bulls should now only appear on uniform from correct season

Updated NBA Finals MVP trophy to reflect recent design

Fixed hang that could occur when editing a shoe in the Shoe Creator menu

Players are now correctly labeled as “Hot” in the Substitutions menu during gameplay across all modes

Changes to the rotation timeline will now properly save when adjusting from the Create Roster menu

Create Roster Menu – After deleting, trading, or assigning a player, the next available player on the list will be highlighted

Changes to signature jump shots when creating a player will now correctly preview in the menu

Fixed issue that caused player to not be visible when creating a player and attempting to update tattoos after adjusting signature animations

Updated following current day uniforms with new patches (available after next roster update): Lakers, Grizzlies, Heat, Pelicans, Magic, 76ers, Portland Trailblazers, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards

The following courts received updated designs or fixe for accuracy: Mavericks (Primary), Trailblazers (Primary)

Various Player Likeness Updates

Gameplay – NBA 2K25 Season 2 Patch Notes

Made various adjustments to reduce effectiveness of pass steals, including toning down unrealistic catches when close to the passer, and blind catches facing the wrong way

Improved shot contest logic for more reliable coverage scores for both perimeter and interior defense. “Hand down” situations no longer register as “tight”. Open shots received a slight buff.

Improved responsiveness when dribbling or shooting with the pro stick, and also reduced delays with catch and shoot

Fixed exploit that made low post fades overly effective

Repaired some dribble move branches, including the 720-spin glitch and unwanted double hesitation moves from triple threat

Standing Floater will now properly use the Close Shot Rating, while Driving Floaters use the weighted average of the higher between driving layup and close shot

Restricted Post spin shots to live dribble situations to prevent double-dribble violations. Additionally, fixed an unrelated issue that allowed double-dribbles to occur in the post without a violation being called

A slight nerf made to deep post drop step effectiveness

Falling face down shot landings now only trigger when hit from behind

Tuned catch collisions to improve animation coverage and have them play in more appropriate situations.

Improved ball attachment logic, particularly when starting aa dunk or layup mid-dribble

Added support to scale Takeover meter progress differently for short quarters and modes without a game clock

Fixed issue where 2K Camera Flip would get confused on the direction of play when a turnover happened immediately after a rebound

Manually selected defensive matchups no longer reset after a timeout is called

Adjusted one of Jordan Clarkson's stepback jumpers to prevent unrealistic initial dribble speed

Updated post shimmy fade package for Devin Booker

Changed signature jump shot for Mark Williams to be valid for big men only

Your player now breaks into a go-to shot if moved too far from the shot marker in certain drills

Fixed issue that made self alley-oops very difficult to complete in the Dunk contest

Fixed scoring bug in Dunk Contest that incorrectly awarded points on missed dunks

City / Pro-AM / Theater / Proving Grounds – NBA 2K25 Season 2 Patch Notes

Many improvements to performance, stability, and visuals to the City

Several changes to resolve stability and connection issues in Streetball Co-Op games

Now correctly lists Friends on social menu playing NBA 2K25

Fixed a hang that occurred when attempting to enter the Event Center after using Squad Finder

Fixed issue with squads attempting to enter the Event Center

Top-ranked proving grounds player icon now properly persists after playing multiple games

Player ranking now visible when leveling up in Proving Grounds

Shorts Length now customizable in Proving Grounds Games

Made earning hot zones in the drill with lethal shooter easier

Adjusted teammote dances in The City to ensure that players stay properly in sync in all situations

Other players now properly join teammote dances when attempted in the Gatorade Training Facility

Resolved an issue that could delay the top time from being added to the Leaderboard at the Track

Friends now correctly appear on recruit players tab in the Pro-Am Menu

Fixed hang that occurred in MyCOURT when playing several consecutive shootaround games

MyCOURT Shooting drill score titles now properly match up with appropriate player

MyCAREER / Quests / Progression – NBA 2K25 Season 2 Patch Notes

Multiple fixes and adjustments made to improve the overall quest experience. Additionally, it ensures proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode

Various tuning adjustments and fixes to optimize content related to personal goals and overall career progress.

Several adjustments to stat-tracking and requirements for both Dynasty Moments and GOAT Moments

Many improvements to social media messaging to ensure accuracy and proper frequency

Fixed issue that caused indefinite hang when attempting to load a MyCAREER save

Fixed progression blocker that occurred in offseason when attempting to play the Open Run or advance to the next season

Fixed issue that prevented simulating games in the NBA season if the NBA Debut quest did not correctly complete

Fixed scheduling problem that prevented regular season games from being played after completing NBA Cup Games

Fixed issue that halted progress on becoming a starter when the player ahead you is injured

Fixed issue with NBA Debut, Personal Goals, NBA Cup Champion, Matchup Nightmare – Bonus Challenge 2, and Gatorade Workout quests that caused them to remain active after completion

Fixed display issue indicating that the player completed Workout Warrior before completing the 12 required drills

Fixed issue with Franchise Player: Trouble in Paradise Quest that displayed incorrect players in the objectives

Fixed Face of the Franchise Quest issue that incorrectly failed when progressing to next season

Changes made to My Minutes Menu now properly applied to next NBA game

Ensured that maximum Overdrive quest progresses correctly when reaching a 95 OVR rating

Fixed hang that occurred when attempting to retry or play the next Heart of A Dynasty Game

Play Heart of a Dynasty games as expected when in the Team Practice Facility or in Brickley's Gym

Fixed issue that prevented player from receiving rewards after completing offseason activities

No longer delays completion of GOAT Moment for winning the 3PT or Dunk Contest

Correctly displays overall rating for MyPLAYER when entering 3v3 test build games

Fixed issue that allowed you to control other players in Test Build Games

Test Build games now run on currently chosen difficulty level

Made Filling pre-game shootaround takeover meter easier

Added support for multiple record-breaking speeches in the same game. Additionally, this includes improvements to overall flow when activated

Fixed issue that caused certain Jalen Murphy Shows scenes in the wrong location

Fixed issue that caused some commentators to refer to second-year players as rookies

MyTEAM – NBA 2K25 Season 2 Patch Notes

Challenges Now filtered to selected category Claim rewards in the Challenges menu before appearing in unopened packs Made improvements to the in-game and pause menu trackers for active challenges Clutch Time challenge games now display win conditions on the score overlay in-game Addressed issue where stat-tracking issue Challenges games failed to complete

Exchanges Added support for Unauctionable cards to be dded to Exchanges that support them. Still restricts certain card themes like Season rewards Duplicates of same card now added to exchange at the same time

Auction House Player Auction Listings with a Shoe Card applied now display the applied takeover name

In-Game Gameplay HUD visibility now toggled during gameplay via pressing up on the D-pad Opponent's Customize HUD Settings no longer override local player settings for Ball Handler text in multiplayer games Addressed issue with camera settings not saving in Triple Threat Modes Ensured Coach boosts applied after rematches in Single Player Modes

Breakout Gatekeeper spots now display the prize points required when selected Gatekeeper games now come with an overlay display before starting, which includes the full prize name

Triple Threat Park Dynamic Duos and Evolved player cards now appear correctly in the Triple Threat Park pregame reveals Fixed issue that prevented triple threat park game from counting towards the daily win streaks MyPLAYER Height now accurately represented on the sidelines, with added protections to prevent them from getting onto the court Icon pass to the teammate nearest to the hoop now enabled Defensive matchups now adjustable during games Enabled who to guard switching via holding the pass/change player button on defense Games played now contribute to player card stats Various improvements to spectating games

Showdown Added detailed descriptions of the weekly prizes in the showdown menu Fixed issues with the Showdown Leaderboard stats

King of the Court Fixed number of games required for King of the Court qualification in Showdown menu Updated eligible player status text from NOT Started to Qualified in the King of the Court Menu

Exhibitions Locked-In Player Cards now sendable on Exhibition Missions Moved Exhibition Mission duration to the player selection screen to better differentiate between available missions and ones already started

Lineups Added measures to prevent Autofill lineups from having duplicate players in the lineup Enabled “Custom” on the Fly Lineups. Accessible in the Edit Lineup Coaching tab -> Coach Gameplan Menu Various other improvements made to Coach Gameplan settings

Additional Fixes Fixed issue that prevented players from sorting cards by OVR in My Collection Menu In Domination, the selected difficulty's required score differential added to the pause menu Challenge Tracker Improvements made to both Scrimmage and Practice Plays in training hub Changed default difficulty of Freestyle shootaround to Pro 4-pointers now accurately contribute to +/- and other stats Prevented menus from becoming unresponsive in rare cases after completing MyTEAM tutorials or redeeming multiple Shattered Prize Awards Addressed visual issues that occurred in Ascension



MyNBA Eras / MyGM / The W- NBA 2K25 Season 2 Patch Notes

Various stability fixes and improvements

Fixed issue where players disappeared the following season after retirement was overridden

Adjusted the NBA Cup Scheduling logic to ensure all games are assigned and scheduled correctly

FIBA teams now properly selected to control when attempting to play FIBA Qualifier and Friendly games in the MyNBA Eras Offseason

Fixed rare hang that occurred when attempting to play rematch FIBA games in later MyNBA Seasons

Fixed issue that caused players from opposing team to celebrate with winning team in Finals of MyNBA and MyWNBA

Correct celebration sequences now play after winning in the Conference Finals in MyNBA Eras and MyWNBA

Ensured future games now schedule as expected with the rival team when accepting related tasks in MyGM

Players now have choice to spectate on the Team select screen in MyGM

All NBA Third-Team no longer selected in Magic vs. Bird Era

Perfect release effect now correctly appears during 3PT contest in MyNBA Eras

Contract Offers on player card now sorted by player interest during free agency in MyNBA Eras

Following uniforms added from Steph Era (Coming in next roster update) 2014 Detroit Pistons 2014 San Antonio Spurs 2015 Denver Nuggets 2015 Toronto Raptors 2017 Dallas Mavericks

Fixed hang that occurred after accepting invite to MyNBA Eras Online

Fixed hang that occurred during Staff signing period in the offseason of MyNBA Eras Online

Fixed issue that prevented further progression in MyWNBA Online during the offseason Catch Up Scouting Period

Correct ball now used during Commissioner's Cup Finals in MyWNBA and The W

Fixed progression blocker that occurred in the W due to career-ending injury

Endorsement menu now properly activates when leveling up the Buzz pillar in The W

Prevented Choose your Shoe Brand from incorrectly appearing during certain press conferences in The W

MyPLAYER Accessories now properly show up during press conferences in The W

PC – NBA 2K25 Season 2 Patch Notes

Various stability and performance optimizations

Fixed potential hang and clarified error messaging when launching the game with certain hardware configurations

Various updates made to the shader compiling process to improve efficiency and clarity in messaging

Fixed hang that occurred when attempting to enter the Sideline streetball court in The City with certain hardware configurations

Overall, that includes everything we know about the NBA 2K25 Season 2 Release Date, Rewards, and Patch Notes. We look forward to its launch this Friday. In the meantime, check out our guide on MyCAREER if you just picked up 2K25. Additionally, feel free to watch the latest episodes of 2KTV to earn rewards.

