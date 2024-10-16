NBA 2K25 Season 2 Details have arrived, with the latest season headlined by Denver Nuggets' PG Jamal Murray. NBA 2K25 Season two features tons of new content for MyCAREER and MyTEAM players. And with 80 new rewards split across both modes, players will have a chance to unlock them all when Season 2 releases. Without further ado, let's take a look at NBA 2K25 Season 2.

NBA 2K25 Partners with Nuggets' PG Jamal Murray To Create In-Game Item

Expand Tweet

NBA 2K25 Season 2 adds Jamal Murray's New Balance TWO WXY v5s as a reward players can earn. Overall, once you reach level 32 of the Season Pass, you'll earn these shoes which your MyPLAYER can equip.

Additionally, Murray also headlined NBA 2K24 Season 7 back in May. Unfortunately, the Nuggets were knocked out of the NBA playoffs two days after Season 7 began. But now, a new season begins, and the Nuggets still have the star power to make it back to the finals. With players like Murray and Jokic, Denver has the talent to make the playoffs and do some great things.

NBA 2K25 Season 2 All Confirmed Rewards In MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W Online

Overall, the currently confirmed rewards for 2K25 Season 2 include:

MyCAREER Level 12 – Zombie Eyes . Additionally. Level 14 – Go-Kart . Additionally. Level 20 – Stuff the Magic Dragon Mascot . Additionally. Level 23 – Media Day Hairstyle . Additionally. Level 32 – 2K x New Balance TWO WXY v5 Shoe Level 36 – Season 2 REC Arm Sleeve Level 38 – ‘Power' Teammate Level 39 – Mummy Costume Level 40 – 1+ Cap Breaker (New Gen)

MyTEAM Level 1 – Sapphire Jamal Murray (Evolves to Ruby) Level 20 – Amethyst Obi Toppin . Additionally. Level 26 – Deluxe Pack Wheel Spin . Additionally. Level 35 – Diamond Jamess Worthy . Additionally. Level 37 – HOF Badge Level 40 – Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton

The W Weekly Goals: Scorpio Hoodie + Necklace Witches Hat Holiday Vines Sleeve + Halloween Sleeves Tamika Catchings Jersey Dress Sagittarius Hoodie + Necklace 5 Game Team Accelerators Season Rewards Indiana Fever Jersey or Logo Card . Additionally. Phoenix Mercury Say Her Name Jersey . Additionally. Clothing Bundles . Additionally. Breakthrough Sleeve . Additionally. Badge Perks . Additionally. 5,000 VC . Additionally. Sheryl Swoopes Coach Card . Additionally. Sheryl Swoopes Game Changer Jersey . Additionally.



Furthermore, check back with us this Friday for the full list of rewards.

Overall, that includes everything we know about NBA 2K25 Season 2. Essentially, players can continue to expect more content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. Also, feel free to review the latest patch notes for Season 2 before its release this Friday. We look forward to Season 2 as the NBA season begins on Tuesday. Murray and the Nuggets will face the Thunder on October 24th.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. Additionally.