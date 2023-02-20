The 2023 NBA All-Star Game belonged not to team captains LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo. It was Jayson Tatum, who teamed up with Antetokounmpo, who stole the show with a historic performance in Salt Lake City.

In the All-Star draft, Antetokounmpo had the second choice of which starter he wanted on his side. After LeBron picked Joel Embiid, Giannis selected Tatum. He explained his simple reasoning after watching Tatum set an All-Star Game record with 55 points.

"He was available. One of the best players in the league…I knew he gonna play hard and he gonna take it serious. So it was a no brainer." Giannis Antetokounmpo on drafting Jayson Tatum, who ended with 55 points on 70% shooting 🔥 ( via @TomerAzarly ) pic.twitter.com/Yrhn7jG7bZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

“He was available. One of the best players in the league. Capable scorer like he showed you tonight,” Antetokounmpo said after the game, which his team won 184-175. “I knew he gonna play hard and he gonna take it serious. So it was a no-brainer.”

Taking the All-Star Game seriously really just translates to putting in the effort on the offensive end as there was no defense to be seen from either squad in the exhibition game. Jayson Tatum did just that. The Boston Celtics superstar shot 22-31 from the field, which included 10-18 shooting from deep, to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists. He threw down a self-alley-oop off the glass and made plenty of other highlight-reel plays.

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play much in the game. He scored on a dunk before getting subbed out 20 seconds into the game due to a wrist injury. He sustained the injury previously but wanted to show out at All-Star weekend. In his absence, Jayson Tatum dominated the game and added another trophy to his collection.