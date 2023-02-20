Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t have much time to enjoy Utah and celebrate his first NBA All-Star Game win against LeBron James. The Milwaukee Bucks star will have to travel by Monday to get his wrist injury checked.

According to the latest update, Antetokounmpo will be heading to New York on Monday to undergo further testing on his right wrist, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. To recall, the Bucks forward sustained his injury during last Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. He hit the basket stanchion after attempting to block a shot, forcing him out of the contest.

Antetokounmpo didn’t really play in the NBA All-Star Game due to the injury. While he suit up and scored two points, he lasted just 20 seconds before letting the team he built do the work.

For what it’s worth, Giannis did look optimistic about his injury throughout the All-Star Weekend. When he was asked on Friday how he’s feeling with his injury, the Greek Freak played it down.

“What fall?” Antetokounmpo said when asked about his fall against the Bulls that led to his injury. “That was yesterday, man. That’s old news. It’s a brand new day, man. A good day to be alive.”

It’s certainly nice to see Giannis Antetokounmpo be in good spirits. Hopefully, his injury isn’t too serious so that he won’t be sidelined when NBA action resumes. Lucky for him, he still has a few days off to let his hand rest and recover.