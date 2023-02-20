Following another NBA All-Star Game that was virtually void of defense, Boston Celtics’ star Jaylen Brown made his strong stance on the game known.

“That’s not basketball,” Brown said, according to LA Times’ Dan Woike. Brown called the game a glorified “layup line,” and expressed his desire to find a way to make the game more competitive in the future.

Team Giannis beat Team LeBron 184-175 behind an NBA All-Star Game record 55 points from Jayson Tatum, the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Brown was also excellent on Sunday night, netting a team-high 35 points and adding 14 rebounds for good measure. It was the second appearance of his career at the league’s marquee event.

It was clear from the start of the game that the best players in the NBA had free rein to do whatever they wanted on the court; there was little to no resistance from each other, with wide open long-range shots and wider lanes to drive to the basket aplenty.

Neither captain made it through the entire game; Giannis Antetokounmpo scored the game’s first basket and immediately committed a foul so he could get out of the game and rest an injured wrist.

LeBron James, who was celebrated at halftime for becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer, sat out the second half after suffering a hand injury while trying to block a shot during the first half.

Some suggestions on social media pointed to returning the game to an East vs. West format, with some type of advantage for the winning conference. In the MLB, the winner of the All-Star Game gets home-field advantage in the World Series, which encourages players to try a little harder in the game.

But what Boston Celtics’ star Jaylen Brown said really is the crux of the All-Star Game in basically every sport: it just doesn’t matter.