Brandon Miller has been a mainstay in headlines leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft, and he will like the most recent one coming from Chandler Parsons. The former NBA player is a big fan of Brandon Miller's, comparing him to All-Stars Kevin Durant and Paul George, via FanDuel TV.

"Brandon Miller, I love… He's got very similar games to a Paul George, a Kevin Durant." Chandler Parsons is a BIG fan of the projected top-3 pick 😯 (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/AN7xVeUXxl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 21, 2023

“He's got very similar games to a Paul George, to a Kevin Durant, where he's got that length, he's got that size, he's got that kind of silky handle…he can spot up and knock down shots…he's very good in transition…him, Victor [Wembanyama] those guys' potential is through the roof.”

Very high praise from Chandler Parsons in regards to Brandon Miller and some that is fairly valid. As a prototype, Brandon Miller does compare favorably to both Paul George and Kevin Durant based on size and skillset. Miller is very lanky and plays a smooth style of basketball, words that are synonymous with KD and George.

Of course, comparison will mean nothing until Brandon Miller executes on an NBA court. As of right now it sounds like that court will be in North Carolina with the Charlotte Hornets rumored to be targeting him with the No. 2 pick. This might not be true, but all indications point to Miller hearing his name being called with the No. 2 selection.

The Hornets would be absolutely thrilled to take Miller at No. 2 in the NBA Draft and have him turn out to be a player like Paul George or Kevin Durant. If he is, then Chandler Parsons is right that Brandon Miller's potential is ‘through the roof.'