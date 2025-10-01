It’s been an offseason of stalled negotiations, minimal free agent movement, and well, physical transformations. The latest to show off a stark change in physical appearance is none other than Phoenix Suns rookie Khaman Maluach, who confirmed that he has put on around 10-12 pounds as he prepares for his first season in the NBA.

“I added a little bit of weight, I’m like 263 now, 262. I’ve been here the whole summer. That kind of helped me out, too, with it,” Maluach explained during Suns media day via Duane Rankin.

The 19-year-old, 10th overall pick of the 2025 draft has been listed at 250 pounds by ESPN, with NBADraft.net bumping him up to 255, per SB Nation. Maluach was listed at 260 pounds as part of the Suns’ summer league roster and appears to have been using the offseason to ensure he is in the best possible shape for Phoenix.

However, this transformation is not exactly a result of lifting weights. Maluach explained that he has been working on his “weak spots,” such as his hips, knees, quads, and his upper body.

“It hasn’t really been (lifting) weights, weights. It’s just like developing and getting strong from like the base,” he explained.

“It's been helping. I feel like I'm right there. Still have more work to do. Still have more strength to gain, but I feel like I'm right there.”

The Suns' rookie was initially seen looking visibly bigger during the Fan Fest held at the PHX Arena last week. While fans and social media had speculated about this visible gain in muscle, the observations were confirmed during his appearance at media day.

Maluach seems well aware that his first season in the NBA will be more about keeping up and developing, rather than dominating. He conceded that this transformation is an ongoing process, and may as well have gained a few more pounds by the time the season tips off.