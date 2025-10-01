Former Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at her alma mater, Howard University, and sent the campus into a frenzy. Harris stopped by campus to promote her new book, 107 Days.

Harris graduated from Howard in 1988 with a degree in political science and economics. During her freshman year, she served on the College of Arts and Sciences Student Council as a first-year representative. She was also a member of the debate team, and most notably, she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Harris walked across the same yard she used to frequent as a student at Howard before making her way to the campus bookstore. While she engaged with students, she signed 107 copies of her book and took pictures.

In her memoir, Harris discusses the 107 days she had to prepare to run for President of the United States after then-President Joe Biden announced that he would not run for reelection. Between July 21, 2024, and November 5, 2024 (Election Day), Harris managed to win the Democratic presidential nomination and lead a historical campaign. Although she lost the election, Harris still made history. She earned 74.3 million popular votes during the election season, making her one of the candidates with the most popular votes in United States history, as reported by ClutchPoints writer Randall Barnes.

Harris never fails to mention how attending Howard helped shape her career and life. In 107 Days, she shares that her political career started during her time at Howard.

“I'd started my political career freshman year at Howard, running for a seat on the liberal arts student council against a smart, tough Jersey girl. I still consider it one of my hardest races,” Harris said in “107 Days.”

In addition to the release of her memoir, Harris is currently on a national and international book tour that launched September 23. Harris will be returning to Washington, D.C., for two shows of her book tour. Other cities on the tour include Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Toronto, and London. Harris’ next stop on the 107 Days book tour is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with University of South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley.