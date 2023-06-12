The 2023 NBA Draft is set to take place next Thursday and aside from the San Antonio Spurs selecting Victor Wembanyama first overall, it seems like another draft pick is becoming clearer.

The Charlotte Hornets are leaning towards selecting Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson with the second overall pick in this year's draft, sources told ClutchPoints. The notion that Charlotte favors Miller over Henderson has been relevant since the NBA Combine in May, as the Alabama forward has a lot of fans within the Hornets' front office.

Obviously the drama off the basketball court surrounding Darius Miles' murder case and Miller's possible connection to it loom large, but in terms of what the Hornets are looking for in this draft, Miller is the ideal fit.

LaMelo Ball is entering the final year of his rookie deal and should be receiving a massive extension from Charlotte. Pleasing their All-Star guard should be this organization's top priority right now and while Henderson is a top-tier prospect, his style of play may clash too much with that of Ball's.

In terms of playmaking and controlling an offense, there are no questions that Henderson is the best guard prospect in this year's draft. The NBA is a guard-driven league right now and you need top-tier play in your backcourt in order to be a contending talent.

However, Scoot's shooting abilities still raise some question marks and it is hard to see him finding a lot of success playing off the ball with LaMelo being the team's primary playmaker and leader. Defensively, he still has work to do as well, which is where some concern rises in terms of the Hornets pursuing Henderson.

Obviously they could make things work if they really wanted to pair Henderson with Ball for the foreseeable future, but the Hornets value Miller's versatility at both forward positions and many other teams around the league feel the same way about his abilities.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote recently that many NBA teams have Miller over Henderson on their draft board, which is why it should not be a surprise to see the athletic guard fall to third on draft night despite arguments that could be made for him being a No. 1 overall type of prospect.

As for Miller and his fit with the Hornets, the Alabama forward fills an immediate void that has been left behind by Miles Bridges. There have been some rumblings about the Hornets possibly bringing Bridges back, which would make Miller an even more obvious choice because of his ability to be his team's primary scoring weapon.

He can lead his team's offense, he can make shots from virtually any spot on the floor given his length and Miller is a much better defender than people give him credit for. While he's not necessarily an elite-level defender, Miller can disrupt passing lanes and guard numerous positions. As he enters the NBA and gets stronger, he should have no problem playing against bigger, more experienced forwards in this league.

The Hornets are in a very intriguing spot entering the offseason and this draft in general because of all the options they have. Not only could Charlotte look to make moves with veterans such as Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier in trade talks, but they own the rights to two first-round picks (2, 27) and three second-round picks (34, 39, 41).

They can move up and down the draft board as they please, plus the Hornets will be able to add backcourt talent later on in the draft should they want to do so. Henderson is a fantastic prospect that should have a long NBA career, but the fact of the matter is that pairing him with LaMelo in the backcourt does not instantly help the Hornets.

Drafting Henderson would result in Charlotte having to work through more problems and come up with a whole new system of how to play with their two point guard guard lineup. By selecting Miller, they can continue to progress as they have been and also have the option of adding more versatile, off-ball guards later on in the draft.

The good news for the Hornets entering next week is no matter who they decide to take second overall, they will be getting an impactful, very talented player.