The Boston Celtics are trading the rights of No. 25 pick Marcus Sasser to the Detroit Pistons for the No. 31 selection and future second-rounders, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. They then flipped that pick (James Nnaji) to the Charlotte Hornets for No. 34 and 39, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. And they still were not done.

Astonishingly, the Celtics then dealt No. 34, Xavier guard Colby Jones, to the Sacramento Kings for No. 38 Jordan Walsh (Arkansas) and a future second-rounder. But wait, we're still not done. No. 39, which became Sengalese big man Mouhamed Gueye, was shipped out to the Atlanta Hawks. Whew! A busy 24 hours for the C's continues at the 2023 NBA Draft.

While this is not nearly the bombshell that general manager Brad Stevens and company dropped when they traded Marcus Smart in a deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis late Wednesday night, these are notable moves by an organization clearly focused on perfecting their roster going into a critical 2023-24 season.

Sasser was a major part of Houston's rise in college basketball, averaging 16.8 points and just over three assists per game last season. He is the latest guard the Pistons have plucked from the first round after taking Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey the last two years. The 22-year-old brings with him active hands (1.6 steals per game) and a lot of grit, staples of most Kelvin Sampson teams.

Boston has multiple stalwart defenders, but the team may want to replace the big void the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Smart is leaving behind. The 2023 NBA Draft class has been touted as one of the best in recent history, not just because of a star-studded top-three but also due to an overall deep pool of talent. Next season figures to be championship or bust, so Jordan Walsh, the third Razorback to be drafted this year, will need to be a viable piece in the long-run.

Because rest assured, if Marcus Sasser, James Nnaji and Colby Jones go on to have successful careers, fans will not forget.