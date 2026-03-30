The San Antonio Spurs are just one of three NBA teams with 50+ wins on the season thus far, Oklahoma City and Detroit leading their respective conferences as the only two other teams. No one expected this kind of production this early out of the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama is already making a case for MVP in just his third season in the league. Heading into the NBA Playoffs with a full head of steam, the Spurs will certainly be a team to watch in winning it all come next month.

The Spurs are currently second in the Western Conference standings, just two games back of the leading Thunder with nine games remaining on their regular season schedule. They also own a 4-1 record over the Thunder, so the Spurs will be doing everything in their power to gain the No. 1 overall seed which they're deserving of.

They don't have many scenarios in which they'll head into the NBA Playoffs anything lower than the No. 2 seed, but we'll take a look at what the Spurs' dream scenario could be in terms of their seeding and how the bracket can shake out.

Spurs' dream scenario: Doesn't matter, bring it on.

Victor Wembanyama has changed the entire energy and identity of the Spurs' franchise with his stellar game and larger-than-life personality to go along with it. In making his case for MVP, Wembanyama called out several other players in his own argument as the most impactful player in the game today, bringing a newfound competitive edge to the league reminiscent of the 90's and previous eras.

The Spurs sit 2.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the West with eight games remaining on their schedule. With the No. 3-seeded Lakers sitting 8.5 games back of San Antonio, the Spurs have guaranteed themselves the two-seed in the NBA Playoffs at worst. At that juncture, they could face the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, or Portland Trail Blazers depending on how the rest of the season and play-in tournament shapes out.

The Spurs are an impressive 32-14 against conference opponents this season, liking their chances against any team in a seven-game series. With Stephon Castle notching his fourth triple-double of the season and the Spurs playing without any significant injuries, any team seeded seven through 10 would have a difficult time in a full series.

Chasing the Oklahoma City Thunder

While it may not matter for the Spurs wherever they're seeded, it would be a massive point of pride for them to catch the Thunder and earn the No. 1 seed over the defending champs. Thanks to the play-in tournament, the Thunder and Spurs both have the possibility of facing similar opponents. With the Nuggets and Timberwolves slated to play in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 series, the Spurs may want to avoid either team in the second round with a collective 2-3 record against them. They'll face the Nuggets twice more before the season's over, so we'll have a much better barometer of how the Spurs stack up against Jokic and the Nuggets.

If the Spurs were to remain the No. 2 overall seed and win their first-round matchup, they'd likely face the No. 3 Los Angeles Lakers or No. 6 Houston Rockets. The Spurs own a 6-2 overall record against both those teams, winning each four-game season series 3-1. While it may sound strange, the Spurs may be more comfortable in the two-spot with a good matchup on the other side of their first-round series.

However, it's not in the Spurs nature to play complacent basketball and they'll make every effort to catch Oklahoma City in the standings. Oklahoma City is also out to prove everything as the returning champions, so expect both teams to likely meet down the road once again during these playoffs.