Billy Donovan did the ultimate fence sit when asked about the possibility of leaving the Chicago Bulls to coach North Carolina. Donovan wouldn't deny that he had some interest in coaching the Tar Heels, instead shifting the attention to his job with the Bulls, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones.

“My main focus is on these guys and this new team,” Donovan said. “I understand that there's stuff out there, and I understand that there is going to be certain speculation. But, I have to concentrate on this group, and really, my focus is on what we're doing here in Chicago, having a game tonight, and traveling to go and play in a back-to-back.”

The messaging in these comments suggests Chicago's current head coach is still keeping the door open to a move to North Carolina after the season. The Bulls will play their final game on April 12, but he is under contract with Chicago after signing a multi-year deal this past offseason. This line of thinking aligns with ClutchPoints' report that there was some uncertainty with Donovan's future.

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“This has led to many questions being asked among NBA personnel about Donovan's long-term future with the Bulls,” Brett Siegel reported. “One of which revolves around whether he would truly consider heading back to college for a prolific program like North Carolina if offered the job.”

If Billy Donovan were ever going to return to college after his successful run at Florida from 1996 to 2015, it'd likely have to be for the allure of a program like North Carolina.