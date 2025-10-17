In basketball, free throws do plenty of good. Nobody knows that better than Wilt Chamberlain, despite being a poor free-throw shooter, who was 28-for-32 in his historic 100-point game in 1962. Perhaps the second name that comes to mind is Shaquille O'Neal for apparent reasons. Fast forward to today, and the Chicago Bulls are hopefully realizing that is the case, too.

On Thursday, the Bulls were pretty decent from the foul line in their final preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the first half, they were perfect as they went 12-for-12 at the charity stripe, per the Horns over Hoops Podcast. That kept them in contention with the overpowering Timberwolves. Altogether, the Bulls finished the game going 23-for-30 (76.7%) the line and went on to win 126-120.

On the other side, the Timberwolves finished 9-for-18 (50%).

As a result, they finish the preseason with a record of 3-2 or 2-3. Now the Bulls will set their sights on preparing for the regular season. Their first game will be on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at the United Center against the Detroit Pistons.

Obviously, they are a young team starting from the bottom. For all their offensive potential, the one area where they need to improve is their free-throw shooting. Last season, the Bulls finished the year shooting 80.9% from the foul line. The leader in that category among the core players was Coby White at 90.2%. At the same time, they finished 29th in the league in free throw attempts per game with 19.7.

Plus, the Bulls finished 15th in the NBA in allowing 21.5 free throw attempts per game. Altogether, those numbers helped lead them down the path to a 39-43 record and once again falling short of the playoffs.

However, this year could be different if they feed off their performance against the Wolves.

Luckily, the Bulls got the personnel to deliver at the line .

The good news for the Bulls is that they got players of the caliber who aren't afraid to get to the line. On Thursday, the likes of Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, Nikola Vucevic, Julian Phillips, and Jalen Smith were virtually lights out.

Altogether, Giddey went 4/6, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Additionally, Jones was 2-for-4 at the line and came away with 8 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Then, there was the veteran Vucevic, who, along with a double-double, was 2-for-2 in free throws.

Phillips was a perfect 6-for-6 as he finished with 15 points. Then, Smith came away with 12 points and was also practically perfect in every way at the foul line at 4-f0r-4. It's also worth noting that Jones, Vucevic, and Smith each shot over 80% from the line last year.

To ensure he's not overlooked, leading scorer Matas Buzelis made one free throw as he led the way with 19 points. Even though he is out with a calf injury, White won't be afraid to get to the cup upon his return. Last season, he averaged 4.1 free throw attempts per game.

Ultimately, there is a reason why free throws are considered the most fundamental of all fundamentals. It can win games and keep the game competitive. If the Bulls can muster up the same intensive focus they showed to close out the preseason, then it would be a sign that the little things can make a big difference.