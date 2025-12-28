Usually, back-to-back sets are often plagued with physical fatigue, mental fatigue, and desperation. The latter of which the Phoenix Suns played with in the 123-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jordan Goodwin tallied a season-high 16 points and nine rebounds, with four of those coming on the offensive glass. Although Goodwin's super skill is his rebounding for the Suns, it wasn't the statistical skills that showed up.

It was the grit and determination to pull out a win, even when the game seemed like it was close to slipping away. Nonetheless, the foundation remained strong, and Goodwin saw that being the X-factor.

“That's our identity. I feel like that second unit has always been more physical, scrappy, turning the ball over, just playing fast, but (it) definitely got loud in there,” Goodwin said postgame via Arizona's Family.

Midway through the third quarter, both Suns center Mark Williams and Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado were ejected following an altercation near mid-court.

At that point, Goodwin knew the momentum shifted. Still, this was a learning lesson for the young Phoenix team. Playing through more adversity seems to be its calling card.

Saturday's win was highlighted by that second unit, but Goodwin more specifically.

Jordan Goodwin was the Suns' X-factor vs Pelicans

While Goodwin wants to put the team first, it's important not to discount his impact. For his 16 points, he was riddled with tough finishes, isolation scoring, and hitting shots when the team needed him to.

But going back to his rebounding, head coach Jordan Ott labeled it as a super skill weeks prior. Once again, that skill rose to the occasion, but Goodwin had some funny remarks about how he was able to capitalize.

“Honestly, I just crash every time. I just give myself a chance, so every time the ball goes up, I go. Let's just give myself a chance, an opportunity.

“Some of those guys (Pelicans players), they don't box out, so they kind of helped me out a little bit too, so I just sneak it in there.”

The Suns' out-rebounding the Pelicans 55-43 is indicative of that mismatch. The bench alone out-rebounded New Orleans 26-9, and that was with Williams only playing two and a half quarters.

Suns' second unit shows effectiveness once again

All the talk about Devin Booker and the starting unit is completely warranted. They're extremely effective and have been the ones closing out games.

However, the second unit is the one setting the table for that situation. Unlike last year's Suns roster, there is much more depth and guys knowing their roles.

At the end of the day, it all came back to the same mission: playing hard. But with that comes a confidence and trust that has been built through time.

“Just by going out there, playing hard as you said. The confidence that we have in each other is definitely real.

“I'm comfortable with JB (Jamaree Bouyea), Colin (Gillespie), anybody that I'm out there with to go make a play, and you're comfortable crashing the glass.”

Phoenix will hit the road and take on the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers. They're riding a three-game winning streak and could continue to narrow the gap from a legitimate playoff spot to a play-in spot.

Either way, guys like Goodwin will keep the engine running on all cylinders for any chance of a deep run.