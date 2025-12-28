The Carolina Panthers are fighting for a playoff spot in Week 17 as they take on the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, it appears the team may have lost a top pass catcher on the first play of the game due to an injury.

Running back Rico Dowdle made a great play for a gain of about 11 yards. However, as he was brought down, he landed on the back of Ja'Tavion Sanders' leg, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. The Panthers' starting tight end needed help walking to the sidelines with trainers before being carted off the field to the locker room.

“Ja'Tavion Sanders is down after Rico Dowdle landed on the back of his leg.”

The Panthers quickly ruled Sanders out of the contest, per DaShawn Brown of WSOC-TV. The 22-year-old tight end will have to be replaced by Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.

“Ja'Tavion Sanders will not* return. He's out with an ankle injury.”

Carolina will have to evaluate Sanders' status moving forward. Ideally, it's nothing too serious, and he can return to action by Week 18. But we will have to wait until the Panthers announce his official status in the coming days.

The second-year pro has flashed potential this season, backing up Tremble in the tight end position. His future is incredibly bright, but he is still very much in the developmental phase of his career. Ja'tavion Sanders entered Week 17 with 29 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown through 12 games played.