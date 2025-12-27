WASHINGTON, D.C. — Perfection is usually impossible, but the Washington Wizards were close to perfect in their 138-117 home win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday. That's partially because third-year guard Bilal Coulibaly had his best game of the season after returning from a sprained ankle on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old opened up post-game about how he stays resilient despite his injury issues.

Bilal Coulibaly on the Wizards’ offense tonight: “I think it was a team effort. Just sharing the ball, finding guys in the right spaces at the right time. It makes the game easier when we play like that.” On dealing with injuries: “Just work out…Act like you’re not hurt…” pic.twitter.com/FSzlY2sOCB — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) December 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Just work out, you know. Go to the gym, do your thing,” he said. “Act like you're not hurt, that's what I've been doing…”

Coulibaly certainly acted like he wasn't hurt against the Raptors, as he scored a season-high 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3-point) with a team-high eight rebounds and three steals over 26 minutes. The 2023 No. 7 overall pick also had one block and one assist.

Friday's performance was a triumphant moment for Coulibaly after going through several injuries. The two-time Rising Star's 2024-25 season ended in March due to a wrist ailment, and then he missed the start of this season after tearing a ligament in his right thumb while playing for the French national team in September's Eurobasket competition. He then missed time with a calf contusion in November and a right oblique strain in December before the recent sprained ankle.

Coulibaly has missed 14 of Washington's 29 games this season after missing 23 last season and 19 the year before that. However, the Toronto game was a reminder of what he and the “Wiz Kids” are capable of when healthy.

The Wizards played one of their best games on both sides of the ball in recent years, but especially offensively. Their 138 points were their most in a game since their 138-118 win over the Orlando Magic on Jan. 21, 2023, per ESPN Insights. Coulibaly explained how they pulled it off.

“I think it was a team effort. Just sharing the ball, finding guys in the right spaces at the right time,” he said. “It makes the game easier when we play like that.”

That effort showed in the box score, as three Washington players (Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, and CJ McCollum) scored 20-plus points for the first time since April 13, 2025. Second-year center Alex Sarr and second-year guard Bub Carrington each added 15 points as well.

Head coach Brian Keefe spoke about whether their success was due to them generating open looks or simply hitting their shots.

“It's always a little mixture. Mostly I like our process, regardless if we missed the shots or not, the process was right,” he explained.

“We are sharing it, we were moving it. We are hitting the open man. Sometimes the shots go in. That's great, but the process is the most important thing for us. We were making the right play over and over again…making a simple play, making the right read, and the shots going in boosts our confidence…”

The Wizards also outrebounded the Raptors by 15 on the defensive glass and held the latter team to a 33.3 percent shooting clip from deep. Combine that with Washington's 59.3 percent (45.5 percent 3-point) clip, and it's clear why Toronto never had a lead larger than three points.

On top of that, the Wizards held Raptors star forward Scottie Barnes in check. The former NBA All-Star and Rookie of the Year, who averages 19.2 points on 50.2 percent shooting, scored 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3-point) in 29 minutes.

“I think we did it as a group, you know, tried to show him bodies, obviously a super talented player,” Keefe said. “You don’t stop those guys, just try to just make his life as difficult as you can. We tried to really be compact with our shell and take care of the paint. Obviously that was evident with the numbers, but those guys were loaded.”

It's unusual for Washington, which owns the NBA's second-worst record (6-23), to dominate a playoff-caliber team like Toronto (18-14). However, that shows that the organization is progressing in its rebuild.

Article Continues Below

Kyshawn George shows leadership

Another one of the many positives for Washington on Friday night was George's individual performance. The second-year wing scored a team-high 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3-point) with six rebounds, three assists, and one block over 28 minutes.

George talked postgame about what helped him produce after scoring just two points (1-9 FG, 0-1 3-point) across 31 minutes in the Wizards' 126-109 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Kyshawn George on his team-high 23-point game (thread): “I didn’t force any shots, I thought. Took advantage of the matchups on the low post. Hit my open corner 3s. But I think the mindset was to be aggressive and lead my team. Bounce back after the game in Charlotte…” pic.twitter.com/NELcfcAu1D — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) December 27, 2025

“I didn’t force any shots, I thought. Took advantage of the matchups on the low post,” the 22-year-old said. “Hit my open corner threes. But I think the mindset was to be aggressive and lead my team. Bounce back after the game in Charlotte…”

George is no stranger to taking charge offensively. The former Miami Hurricane scored 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3-point) with seven assists over 39 minutes in Washington's 130-122 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 20, and he scored a career-high 34 points (11-15, 7-9 3-point) in its 117-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 24. He now has seven 20-plus point games this season, and it's even more impressive that he had one directly after one of his worst games of the year. That shows resilience.

George also sang Coulibaly's praises.

“He was in a tough spot with a couple injuries to start the season, but it’s really great to have him back,” he said. ” I always knew he was capable of doing what he did today and more. He stays consistent with his work and mindset, and he just came back ready to play.”

That consistency point is the key for the Wizards moving forward. They're 3-3 in their last six games after starting 3-20, so the painful rebuilding process is yielding results. Winning isn't the top priority for an organization trying to maximize its draft lottery odds, but they need to keep playing competitive ball.

Up next for Washington is a home matchup with Memphis on Sunday followed by another home game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday.