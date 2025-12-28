The Chicago Bears clinched the NFC North Saturday night with the Green Bay Packers' loss, but they still have a big game in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the NFC are still up for grabs, and having offensive tackle Darnell Wright would give the Bears a better chance to win on Sunday night. An illness kept the OT off the team's plane, but now there is some good news for Wright and Bears fans.

“Bears RT Darnell Wright is en route to Santa Clara. He did not travel with the team Saturday because of an illness,” the Chicago Tribune's Bradd Biggs reported before noting, “Wright is questionable and his availability will be a game-time decision. He's had a Pro Bowl-caliber season and this is potentially good news.”

A win over the 49ers would cement the second seed over the Philadelphia Eagles. It would also keep the team in play for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and a bye on Wild Card Weekend.

Ahead of Sunday's games, the Seattle Seahawks own the No. 1 seed with the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams right behind. If the Bears win out—which would obviously include beating the 49ers—and the Seahawks lose one of their last two games (against the Carolina Panthers and 49ers), then the Bears get the one seed.

That would mark a massive turnaround in Chicago. The Bears finished 5-12 in the 2024 season and last in the NFC North (for the third-straight time). Now, they have a chance to be the best team in the NFC, and if Darrnell Wright does play, it will be an even better chance.