Everyone needs an occasional confidence boost from time to time. Whether from a friend or a professional peer in a high-wire field, just hearing the support of others can help a player. GG Jackson knows this all too well after years with the consistently inconsistent Memphis Grizzlies and some recent trade rumor news. So does the now scorching hot Santi Aldama, who gave his younger teammate a shoutout after a wonderful out-of-nowhere highlight night against the Utah Jazz.

Thankfully for Tuomas Iisalo's undermanned squad, Jackson delivered 18 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one block while shooting an efficient 7-9 from the field over 30 minutes in Utah. The sudden return to the rotation and subsequent explosion against the Jazz painted a picture of a player staying ready. Aldama did not hold back in his assessment of Jackson's return.

“(Jackson) did a great job,” Aldama began. “It's not easy not being with the team for a bit, going to the G-League for a bit. The fact that he was poised, let the game come to him, and played super hard was great. He was a big factor in the (win over the Jazz). I'm super happy for him, and it's good to see him progress.”

The path this season has been anything but smooth, though. After a promising rookie campaign (14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game), the South Carolina alum's role diminished significantly. This season, he's averaged just 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game across 10 appearances. His journey has been characterized by frequent movement between the NBA roster and the G League's Memphis Hustle.

Aldama’s words extend beyond standard post-game platitudes. They serve as a deliberate endorsement, acknowledging the mental grind Jackson has endured. For a young player navigating the fringes of a roster while hearing whispers of potential trades, confidence is both the most vulnerable and most vital asset.

That December 23rd performance against the Jazz was a stark contrast to those struggles. It was also another small glimpse of Jackson's potential, making the surrounding trade speculation all the more poignant. Whether the 2023first round pick remains in Memphis beyond any potential trade deadline moves remains to be seen, but his recent performance and the support from teammates suggest the young wing is making a compelling case for a place in the team's plans.

Still, GG Jackson's progression, as Santi Aldama noted, appears to be trending in the right direction at a crucial time. Tuomas Iisalo's Grizzlies can use that youthful energy now, even if he isn't around for the next NBA Playoffs run.