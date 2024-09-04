Allen Iverson was spotted at the Hampton University football game last Saturday against Morgan State.

“VA’s finest, NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, was in the building on Saturday,” read a post from the Hampton Football account.

Iverson, a Hampton native, is widely recognized as one of basketball’s all-time greats. His dedication to Virginia and the sport of basketball is legendary. A Bethel High School graduate in Hampton, Virginia, Iverson excelled in both football and basketball. He led the Bruins to state championships in both sports and was named player of the year in each.

Known as “Bubba Chuck” by friends and family, the six-foot shooting guard became a cultural icon in the late 1990s. He was selected as the No. 1 draft pick out of Georgetown University. During his freshman and sophomore years, he averaged more than 20 points, four assists, and three steals per game.

Iverson was named Rookie of the Year after breaking Wilt Chamberlain's record for consecutive 40-point games. His scoring prowess was matched by his distinctive style, including cornrows, tattoos, flashy jewelry, and streetwear, which challenged the NBA's formal aesthetic. Despite controversies, Iverson's winning attitude, numerous scoring titles, and the infamous “practice” interview helped him become one of the biggest stars in modern sports.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee boasts a remarkable list of accomplishments, including:

NBA MVP (2001)

11x NBA All-Star (also winning MVP in 2001 and 2005)

7x All-NBA Team

4x NBA Scoring Champion

3x Steals Leader

Rookie of the Year

Rookie First Team

Iverson’s presence was a highlight, even as the Pirates struggled and lost 30-28 in their season home opener.

The Pirates will return to Armstrong Stadium to host the Virginia Union Panthers on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the Morgan State Bears will face the Towson University Tigers in Maryland on the same day at 6 p.m.