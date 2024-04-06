Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson left his mark on the game in his 14 NBA seasons. Now NBA champion Matt Barnes, appearing on Paul George's “Podcast P” show, says that the 76ers legend's legacy is unique.
“I’ve got to play with Kobe [Bryant], Shaq, Steph [Curry], [and Kevin Durant]. I’ve never seen anybody love a person more than people loved Allen Iverson… People are just mesmerized by this dude.”
— Matt Barnes 🙌
(via @PodcastPShow / YT)pic.twitter.com/IgoW0I3bD4
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 6, 2024
“I’ve got to play with Kobe [Bryant], Shaq, Steph [Curry], [and Kevin Durant]. I’ve never seen anybody love a person more than people loved Allen Iverson… People are just mesmerized by this dude,” Barnes said of George in the show presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.
Barnes then recalled a story from when the 76ers took on the Indiana Pacers in the 2006-07 season.
“I remember one time in particular, there was this white kid in Indiana, and it was snowing outside. He grew his hair out and did the cornrows, and markered a mustache on, and had the armband on. And didn't have an undershirt on [under his 76ers jersey], and it was snowing out there. But he looked just like a little white Iverson. I've just never seen, going to visiting cities, they'll boo the whole team but cheer for him.”
Why Aces' Candace Parker loves Allen Iverson
In a recent episode of Dwyane Wade's podcast called The Why, Las Vegas Aces star Candace Parker opened up about the profound impact Allen Iverson had on her career, not just in her style of play but in the ethos Parker brings to the game.
Wearing the No. 3 in homage to the 76ers legend, Parker reflected on how his fearlessness and individuality resonated with her, shaping her into the player she is today.
“I hate fitting in like, a lane. That is my biggest ick, is fitting in one lane. So I think I took pieces from a lot of different people. I grew up loving (Allen) Iverson, it’s part of the reason I wear No. 3 … I had the finger bands (from Iverson). My brother got drafted to Philly so he was on the team … he gave them to me when I was in … junior high. I wore them in high school,” the Aces superstar shared.
Parker said her admiration for Iverson was deep-rooted for not only how he played the game, but his approach to being in the spotlight.
“You don’t understand my love for Iverson … I had all the Reebok shoes, the answers, the questions I had everything,” Parker said. “It’s his heart. He didn’t care what people told him he couldn’t do, he was going to do it. And I loved the fact that he was him … He was Iverson. So, hate him or love him, he was not going to change based on his environment and I love that.”
In his 14-year NBA career, Iverson averaged 26.7 points per game. He also famously led the 76ers to the 2001 NBA Finals, where Philadelphia fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games after stealing Game 1 of the series.