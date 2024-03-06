The NBA on TNT crew is known for their controversial takes on a wide variety of subjects. Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, Candace Parker and others got into a spirited debate on Tuesday as Parker's all-time starting five was revealed in highly dramatic fashion.
The hilarious and provocative sequence came during a week in which Draymond Green of the Warriors revealed his pursuit of Kevin Durant during his team's dynastic run. Also in NBA news, a former superstar announced his return to the sport, this time in the G League.
On Tuesday night, the NBA's all-time starting five revelation had people talking.
Lakers Legend Shaquille O'Neal's Reaction to Parker Snub
Candace Parker, the women's basketball legend, got real on her starring five of among all-time players. Parker chose a ‘positionless basketball' lineup with Kevin Garnett as her starting center and LeBron James as her starting power forward.
She said she wanted to run up and down the court with her team and Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal questioned her as to whether or not he could run with her lineup. Parker responded saying that ‘Orlando Shaq' could which prompted a face-palming reaction from ‘Shaq Diesel.' Jamal Crawford also did his best to hold Parker to her decisions and to question her on why she made them.
My starting 5:
1. Steph
2. MJ
3. LeBron
4. KD
5. Shaq
You’re not beating that
— Kaleb Earls (@K_Earls32) March 6, 2024
Shaq was offended Candace Parker didn't put him in her NBA all-time starting 5 🤯
Candace: "We're gonna be running."
Shaq: "Oh, so Shaq can't run?"
Candace's 5:
🏀 Stephen Curry
🏀 Kobe Bryant
🏀 Michael Jordan
🏀 LeBron James
🏀 Kevin Garnettpic.twitter.com/lmgi68TiCx
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 6, 2024
Fans React to Timeless Parker, Shaq Debate Question
Fans responded with their own all-time starting fives after Parker and Shaq had each spoken their peace.
The Lakers' version of O'Neal was mostly seen as a plodder but one person showed a video of O'Neal running up and down the court in the purple and gold which draw surprised reactions.
Shaq averaged nearly 24 points and 11 rebounds per game during his NBA career during which he coined his own nicknamed as ‘Most Dominant Ever.' His run with the Lakers will be forever remembered as some of the best basketball ever played at the position, even with the snub at the hands of Parker and similar list selections.
Prime Shaq btw pic.twitter.com/L3wa2ljtHB
— #5 Loading (@ak47_akinola) March 6, 2024