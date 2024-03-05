Isaiah Thomas has been eyeing an NBA comeback ever since his last stint with the Charlotte Hornets back in the 2021-22 season. Now, it looks like he'll have a chance thanks to the Utah Jazz.
However, the path won't be easy for Thomas. According to the latest reports, IT will be joining the Jazz's G League team in hopes of earning an NBA contract once again.
“In pursuit of NBA return for stretch run, 11-year veteran Isaiah Thomas is joining the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium. The two-time All-Star could be another guard option in marketplace,” NBA insider Shams Charania wrote.
*More details to follow.