With LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant entering the twilight of their NBA careers, there's much a lot of discussion amongst fans and players alike as to who the next face of the NBA will be. The league has a few young stars who appear ready to carry on the mantle. During a recent episode of Carmelo Anthony's podcast, ‘7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and Kid Mero,' the Hall of Famer explained how he sees Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum as the future faces of the NBA.
“Are you committed to doing what you got to do constantly to be the face of the league because they throwing that out there too loosely,” Carmelo Anthony said. “These talking heads just like oh he's the face of the league now, get the f**k out of here. It's two people that maybe have a chance to be the face of the league if they want it and that's Jayson Tatum if he wants or Anthony Edwards if he want it, those two.”
With the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics holding the top records in each respective conference, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards certainly are two of the biggest up and coming stars in the NBA right now. Both players should be in the running for the league's MVP award.
There are other players though that could be in the conversation as well. Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comes to mind. San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama also could see himself achieve that feat.