The Minnesota Timberwolves come out of the All-Star Break as the top seed in the Western Conference. They've been one of the best teams this season with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards leading the way. However, it sounds like Towns dropped a bold take on his teammate's future.
During a guest appearance on ESPN's First Take, the Timberwolves' power forward claims he believes Edwards will “be the face of the NBA.” Towns very clearly views his teammate in high regard, even if Anthony Edwards hates the praise.
“He hates when I say it, but he's going to be the face of the NBA.”
Karl-Anthony Towns shared what he sees in Anthony Edwards 👏 pic.twitter.com/4012EoTdJn
— First Take (@FirstTake) February 23, 2024
This isn't the first time Anthony Edwards has received praise from one of the top players in the league. His peers view him as one of the best players in the NBA already. And at such a young age (22) his potential is through the roof. With Edwards on the roster, the Timberwolves should be in good hands moving forward.
Their first game back from the All-Star break is a tough one against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. After having several days of rest, we should see the Timberwolves in full swing as they face off against a struggling Bucks team. Either way, it should be a fun game as there are superstars on both teams.
With that said, Anthony Edwards will be one to watch as his career continues. He's proven to be a superstar in this league and has the tenacity basketball fans love to see. If he continues going down the path he's on, Karl-Anthony Towns' prediction may just come true.