The Knicks, Celtics, Pacers, and Clippers headlined a promising Friday-night slate... and yet all of those games ended in blowout fashion.

At the time of writing, eight Friday night NBA games would have concluded. Tonight's slate of games brought some interesting matchups that could have gone down to the wire. The New York Knicks took on the Philadelphia 76ers, the Indiana Pacers would renew their high-octane matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, and the Los Angeles Clippers battled against their white whale, the New Orleans Pelicans. Those games, among others, had so much potential to be riveting from opening tip to final buzzer, but none of them delivered.

A grand total of one game among the eight that had finished ended with a final lead of single digits. And that lone game, the Brooklyn Nets' 124-115 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, saw the victor go up by as many as 30+ points. Simply put, all of the early-night games had fans tuning out of the contest by the second or third quarter, prompting ‘National Blowout Association' reactions on social media.

“Adam Silver has to do something about the National Blowout Association. six teams losing by 30 on the same night? that’s fishier than Bikini Bottom,” one fan wrote.

tonight’s rendition of the National Blowout Association pic.twitter.com/1DntOTYPxJ — Jake (@SuperiorNBA) January 6, 2024

Adam Silvers National Blowout Association pic.twitter.com/jcCRcJnjQm — James (@LONGLIVEASAPYVX) January 6, 2024

National Blowout Association Today’s slate looked so good… pic.twitter.com/YS2xvoi5cx — Sriracha 🔥 (@SrirachaDfs) January 6, 2024

Lmfao The National Blowout Association Man pic.twitter.com/DaNqdyfstZ — DustyBetss🫡 (@DustyBetss) January 6, 2024

As some fans said, a few of those matchups looked so promising on paper. The Hawks-Pacers matchup could have delivered an offensive masterclass from both teams, and yet the Hawks crapped the bed, thanks in large part to Trae Young's 4-18 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, a matchup between two of the best defenses in the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, saw the latter allow their opposition to shoot 52 percent from the field en route to a 27-point loss.

Even the Knicks-Sixers matchup was a blowout in the former's favor even though Joel Embiid scored 30 and Julius Randle went 1-11 from the field.

Nonetheless, the other results weren't too surprising. Seeing the Boston Celtics demolish the Utah Jazz should not come as a shock, as the Celtics are the best team in the league (based on record and net rating). And then the Washington Wizards lost big yet again, which is just par for the course for one of the league's worst teams.

Could the final six games of the night (Magic vs. Nuggets, Suns vs. Heat, Mavs vs. Blazers, Warriors vs. Pistons, Kings vs. Raptors, Lakers vs. Grizzlies) finally deliver the goods and erase all National Blowout Association allegations?