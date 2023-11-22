Pacers center Myles Turner couldn't believe the amount of buckets both teams were getting during Indiana's 157-152 win vs. the Hawks.

The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks NBA In-Season Tournament clash on Tuesday night had all the makings of an instant classic. Both the Pacers and Hawks benefitted from amazing shot-making, with defense taking a backseat to high-octane scoring outbursts en route to a huge 157-152 win for Indiana that clinched them a spot in the knockout stage of the competition.

Both teams simply could not miss; both the Pacers and Hawks shot over 60 percent from the field and 48 percent from three, and it seemed as though both teams were playing on rookie difficulty on NBA 2K, getting whatever shot they wanted either from the perimeter or at the rim leading to the second-highest scoring game (in regulation) over the past 30 years.

Even Pacers center Myles Turner couldn't believe the amount of buckets both teams were getting, expressing his excitement over both teams' scoring shenanigans.

“I’ve Watched This League Change So Much… My Gawd 309 Combined Points Is OD 😂,” Turner wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

For Myles Turner, the 11th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, to say that he has witnessed the league change so much is certainly a sign that time is moving way too fast. In 2015, the three-point revolution had already begun, with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors changing the way basketball is played; but now, every team has made spacing the floor a priority, and with this newfound emphasis on pace and space, size has oftentimes taken a backseat to defensive versatility.

On Tuesday night even, the Pacers and Hawks decided to end the game without a “true” center on the court; the tallest player on the court for Indiana during crunch time was Obi Toppin, while the Hawks decided to roll with a switchy frontcourt of Jalen Johnson, Saddiq Bey, and De'Andre Hunter to try and stop the Pacers' offense… to no avail.

At this point, the Pacers' defense is all vibes, allowing 120.2 points per 100 possessions, which is “good” for 29th in the entire association. But if they can put the ball through the hoop at such an elite level, then why fix what isn't broken?