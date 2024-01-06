Julius Randle reveals the mindset the Knicks have each game.

The New York Knicks recently made headlines with the first major move of the NBA's trade deadline season. Bringing in OG Anunoby certainly fortified the Knicks defense and gave them one of the more underrated swingmen in the league. And according to reports, the Knicks might not be done wheeling and dealing. The team is trying to become a contender in the Eastern Conference. In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Knicks star Julius Randle spoke about the team's confidence going into every game.

"I've heard it all about myself. I've heard it all about this team. … We genuinely feel like we have a chance to win versus anybody we play against." 💪 Julius Randle to @malika_andrews on the Knicks' mindset. pic.twitter.com/3LfHAOSxEo — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 5, 2024

“I've heard it all, to be honest. I've heard it all about myself, I've heard it all about this team. I just know one thing, every year we continue to get better,” Randle said. “We believe in our locker room. We genuinely feel like we have a chance to win versus anybody we play against.”

The Knicks currently sit at 19-15 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They've won two games in a row and have gone 5-5 in their last ten. If they playoffs were to begin today they'd be in a play-in spot. They are essentially tied though record-wise with the sixth seeded Orlando Magic and making the playoffs outright.

So far this season, Julius Randle has been doing his part for the Knicks. The two-time All-Star has been averaging 24.4 points per game, 9.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists with splits of 47.8 percent shooting from the field, 28.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Randle's game has exploded since he joined the Knicks back in 2019.