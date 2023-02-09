The Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA on Wednesday night. They pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, sending four first-round picks in a package to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Kevin Durant trade has NBA twitter in a frenzy, but fans aren’t the only ones vocal. Many NBA stars, past and present, are making their voices heard regarding this trade.

New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum took to Twitter to let everyone know to be careful with early bedtimes around this time.

Can’t even go to sleep early anymore this time of the year — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 9, 2023

New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier is asking the question on everyone’s mind right now

The hell is going on man🤯🤯 — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) February 9, 2023

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams also noted the time of the deal in their reaction to the news

Sick world getting traded at 1:30 in the AM lol — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 9, 2023

Trades happening in the dark of the night!😅 — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) February 9, 2023

Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O’Neale didn’t say a word in his reaction to the Durant trade

Other reactions highlighted the insanity of it all

Holy Shit KD going where Omg the league just got shaken up — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 9, 2023

The NBA is fannnnnnnnnnntastic! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 9, 2023

Script crazy lol — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 9, 2023

The Durant trade is the biggest in an insane few days of activity ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Durant’s former Nets teammate Kyrie Irving moved to the Dallas Mavericks in a trade on Monday. On Wednesday, Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade.

Durant joins a Suns team with aspirations of a deep playoff run this season. Phoenix currently sits fifth place in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record.

However, the Suns are looking up, even without considering the Durant trade. The Suns have won the last three games, and hold an 8-2 record over their last 10 matchups.

With Durant, the Suns look much more formidable. Time will tell if they are able to meet the heightened expectations that come with a move such as this.