After a competition somewhat impacted by untimely injury, the Indianapolis Colts have officially named their Week 1 starting quarterback: Daniel Jones.

That's right, after being released from his nine-figure contract with the New York Giants in the middle of last season and having a cup of coffee with the Minnesota Vikings during their ill-fated playoff run, Jones will be a starting quarterback in the NFL once more, beating out former Colts first-round pick Anthony Richardson for the early September start.

Asked how it felt to learn that Jones would be under center against the Miami Dolphins, Quenton Nelson noted that nothing has changed for the offensive line, as their job remains the same regardless of who is throwing the ball.

“Since we signed Daniel (Jones), we knew that this was going to be a big decision for Shane and the front office to make,” Nelson explained. “Nothing really changes for us. We're still going to come to work, do our job, and still support both guys. But it's nothing completely new to us.”

Asked if he wishes the Colts could have consistency under center like, say, the Kansas City Chiefs, Nelson admitted that, yeah, that would be nice, but he can only control what he can control.

“I would say so, I think I'd be lying if I said it wasn't,” Nelson noted. “You look around the league and see just like the consistency of having like Patrick Mahomes or like a quarterback behind you. That's been the franchise player for years and years and years, and getting to build that chemistry with that quarterback year after year is something that there is an advantage to when it comes to O-line play. So to answer your question, yeah.”

Will Nelson's job actually stay the same with Jones under center versus Richardson? Outside of a few less designed runs or extended play scrambles, it will likely remain basically the same. But unless things turn around in a major way, it's hard to imagine Jones will become “the guy” in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future, which will leave the seventh-year guard looking for consistency once more heading into his 30s.