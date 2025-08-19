Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear what his expectations are for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson, praising his talent but stressing that he must meet a “standard of excellence” to reach his full potential with the Steelers.

Wilson has been one of the standouts of the preseason, flashing both speed and big-play ability. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Steelers rookie needed just two drives to shine, beating starting cornerback Tyson Campbell on a crossing route and finishing with two catches for 26 yards. A week later, he made an even bigger statement against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in a 42-yard pass over Jamel Dean in coverage and later adding another 30-yard gain on a separate crosser.

“I think he’s improving every day,” Rodgers said. “You saw the results, and he went out there and made a couple splash plays. But we’re going to coach him hard. He’s a great talent, but that can make the difference. We’re going to hold him to a standard of excellence. He has a chance to be a big-time talent in the league.” he added, according to Penn Live.

Rodgers said he has been “happy” with the way Wilson has responded to challenges throughout Steelers camp. The 2024 third-round pick worked with the first-team offense for much of the summer, earning top wide receiver reps in the preseason while DK Metcalf sat out and Calvin Austin III dealt with injury. In his latest outing, Wilson totaled two receptions for 72 yards and drew praise for his commitment as a blocker.

The offense of the Steelers has quickly adapted to Rodgers’ leadership since he signed with the team in June. The veteran compared Wilson’s situation to young receivers he mentored in the past, like Allen Lazard, who became a reliable target during their time together in Green Bay. Rodgers believes Wilson has the tools as a route runner and deep-play threat to thrive in a similar role if he continues his development.

The quarterback emphasized that while Wilson’s athletic ability is obvious, consistency and mental focus will ultimately determine his long-term success. His decision to push Wilson reflects the belief that the rookie can become an impact player in the NFL if he meets those demands.