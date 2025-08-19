Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear what his expectations are for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson, praising his talent but stressing that he must meet a “standard of excellence” to reach his full potential with the Steelers.

Wilson has been one of the standouts of the preseason, flashing both speed and big-play ability. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Steelers rookie needed just two drives to shine, beating starting cornerback Tyson Campbell on a crossing route and finishing with two catches for 26 yards. A week later, he made an even bigger statement against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in a 42-yard pass over Jamel Dean in coverage and later adding another 30-yard gain on a separate crosser.

“I think he’s improving every day,” Rodgers said. “You saw the results, and he went out there and made a couple splash plays. But we’re going to coach him hard. He’s a great talent, but that can make the difference. We’re going to hold him to a standard of excellence. He has a chance to be a big-time talent in the league.” he added, according to Penn Live.

Article Continues Below

Rodgers said he has been “happy” with the way Wilson has responded to challenges throughout Steelers camp. The 2024 third-round pick worked with the first-team offense for much of the summer, earning top wide receiver reps in the preseason while DK Metcalf sat out and Calvin Austin III dealt with injury. In his latest outing, Wilson totaled two receptions for 72 yards and drew praise for his commitment as a blocker.

The offense of the Steelers has quickly adapted to Rodgers’ leadership since he signed with the team in June. The veteran compared Wilson’s situation to young receivers he mentored in the past, like Allen Lazard, who became a reliable target during their time together in Green Bay. Rodgers believes Wilson has the tools as a route runner and deep-play threat to thrive in a similar role if he continues his development.

The quarterback emphasized that while Wilson’s athletic ability is obvious, consistency and mental focus will ultimately determine his long-term success. His decision to push Wilson reflects the belief that the rookie can become an impact player in the NFL if he meets those demands.

More Pittsburgh Steelers News
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrate a sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) in the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium.
Steelers’ Cam Heyward pads up at practice for first time amid contract disputeJackson Stone ·
image thumbnail
1 last-minute trade Steelers must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL seasonBen Strauss ·
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium.
Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers reveals one of his locker room ‘favorites’Benjamin Adducchio ·
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College.
Aaron Rodgers taking Ted Lasso approach to Steelers seasonJulian Ojeda ·
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Aaron Rodgers admits Cam Heyward’s remarks stung amid apologyBen Strauss ·
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) looks over his shoulder on the way to the end zone for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Gabe Davis doing ‘medical follow-up’ with Steelers before Bills visitTroy Finnegan ·