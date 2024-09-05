It's no secret that Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are very good friends, and they showed that while playing on the same team as each other. Not only did they come together to form the Big 3 in Miami, but Wade also joined James on the Cleveland Cavaliers for a season.

Wade recently opened up about the experience on Carmelo Anthony's podcast, but they talked more about what his jersey looked like than how he played during his short stint on the team.

“Cleveland was a whole different beast, bro,” Wade said. “It was a lot going on before I got there, obviously coming there as Bron’s guy, I got thrown into the s—.”

“We talk about a lot of bullsh*t jerseys on here, you got one of them,” Anthony said. “That Cleveland jersey…”

“It’s nasty,” Wade said.

“That is nasty work,” Anthony said.

Wade called his jersey one of the “most nastiest,” and that he didn't want his No. 3 because it wasn't a good look.

Wade posted the video of the interview clip on his page, saying “Hopefully we can leave that one in the past.”

Dwyane Wade's stint in Cleveland was short-lived

Dwyane Wade joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 after the team tried to find the talent to matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Kyrie Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics that offseason for Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder, which shook up the top of the Eastern Conference.

There was hope that that pairing of Wade and James could work like it did when they were together on the Miami Heat, but it never did. Wade was traded back to the Miami Heat after 46 games with the Cavaliers and he finished the rest of his career there.

“They got me out of there quicker than a motherf—–,” Wade said on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

They not only traded Wade at that time, but Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, and Iman Shumpert were also shipped to other teams. George Hill, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr., and Jordan Clarkson were the new additions to the Cavaliers, and they still were able to make it to the NBA Finals, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

On the other hand, after that season with the Heat, Wade announced that he would retire after the 2018-2019 season. Wade and James shared the floor again, but it was with different teams, as James had joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Wade only playing half the season with the Cavaliers, people will barely remember that stint, so he won't have to worry about others bringing it up. Nonetheless, it was still good to see Wade and James on the same team one last time, especially after all the success that they had on the Heat.