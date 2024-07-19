Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest guards in NBA history, but his journey to becoming a basketball legend was far from easy. In a recent “7PM In Brooklyn,” episode with his close friend Carmelo Anthony and co-host The Kid Mero, Dwyane Wade shared the moment he realized his Michael Jordan moment.

“I’m not the greatest shooter of all time, but I was great at so many different things,” said Dwyane Wade. The three-time NBA champion was upfront about his aspirations, but the realization of being among the greatest, like Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, hit him during his rookie year.

Dwyane Wade was confident early in his career

“When I had it, I had it. I thought I was going to be, before injuries, I'm like, ‘MJ I'm coming for you.' I mean that's my mentality. I thought I was coming for MJ. I'm like I'm going to be the greatest because I figured it out very early in the league. Right in my second year, I knew,” the Miami Heat legend continued.

Wade felt a strong sense of confidence early in his career, saying, “I’m like I’m going to be the greatest because I figured it out very early in the league.”

During the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Pacers, he averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.0 rebounds, competing against a team with the best record in the league at the time.

At that time, Ron Artest, later known as Metta World Peace, had just been named Defensive Player of the Year. However, Wade realized he was faster than the league's top defender. “He was stronger than me but I was so quick and I was strong,” said Wade. He thought to himself that if the DPOY couldn’t stop him, then the rest of the league would have trouble containing him.

Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade witnessing Michael Jordan's trashtalk

Wade also reminisced about his NBA Top 75 experience with Carmelo Anthony, where they witnessed Michael Jordan's aura.

During the celebrations and photo sessions, a memorable moment of competitive banter emerged, infusing the event with humor. This allowed Wade and Anthony to witness some of the most legendary trash talk between the two icons.

Wade noted that the room was packed with both retired legends and active players. As they gathered for a group photo, they naturally arranged themselves by height, sparking some lively and spirited interactions.

However, the atmosphere shifted dramatically when Michael Jordan walked in. He entered with an air of dominance, drawing everyone's attention. Wade recounted on the podcast that Jordan was “sizing every N***a up from the tunnel.”

When Jordan's gaze met Magic Johnson's, they immediately began exchanging trash talk, intensifying the competitive energy in the room.

In an old video. Jordan could be heard challenging Magic Johnson with the words, “Put your sneaks on, let’s go right now,” urging a one-on-one matchup. Unfortunately, this showdown never materialized.

The rivalry between Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan remains a significant chapter in NBA history. Over their careers, they faced off 13 times in regular-season games, with Jordan narrowly leading the series 7-6.

Dwyane Wade forging his path like Michael Jordan

While the NBA's Top 75 Meet celebrated the greatness of past and present stars, Dwyane Wade’s account of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson's playful trash talk highlights their lasting competitive spirit.

Though Wade was initially a part of the Jordan Brand, he chose to forge his own path, much like Jordan did. In 2012, Wade left Jordan Brand to partner with Li-Ning. Twelve years later, he has successfully established his own Way of Wade line. Despite the success, Wade took a significant risk by partnering with the Chinese sportswear company.

Wade’s career skyrocketed early on, with him winning his first NBA championship with the Heatin just his third season. He quickly established himself as one of the league's top players before injuries began to impact his performance in the 2010s.