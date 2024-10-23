LeBron James and Bronny James made history Tuesday night, becoming the first father-son duo to take the court together in an NBA game. The Los Angeles Lakers capped the night with a 110-103 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking their first season-opening win since 2016.

The game’s defining moment came in the second quarter when LeBron and Bronny checked in together, creating a landmark occasion not only for the James family but also for NBA history. Baseball's legendary father-son pair, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., were in attendance, witnessing the monumental event from courtside.

Reactions poured in from across the league. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Gotta be the coolest thing ever to play a PROFESSIONAL SPORT with your kid. That’s Different!” alongside a saluting emoji. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant added to the excitement by retweeting a video of the James duo checking in, accompanied by a fire emoji.

Trae Young, Ja Morant, and Anthony Davis react to LeBron and Bronny James' historic moment

LeBron, embarking on his 22nd season in the league, finished the night with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Bronny, making his NBA debut, played three minutes and collected an offensive rebound, though he didn’t score. Despite limited playing time, Bronny delivered the highly anticipated moment by stepping on the court alongside his father.

After the game, Lakers star Anthony Davis reacted to the historic moment with a blend of admiration and humor.

“This is the first time we had a LeBron moment that was something huge and we won,” Davis said with a laugh, referring to previous milestones that ended in losses. “To be able to share that moment with them is monumental, especially for our team, but definitely special for them.”

As the Lakers aim for a strong season, this father-son moment adds another layer of excitement for fans eager to see how Bronny develops alongside his legendary father. The historic debut sets the stage for what could be a memorable journey for the James family and the Lakers franchise this season.