Anthony Davis delivered a commanding performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-103 season-opening victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, marking the first time since 2016 that the Lakers started their season with a win. Davis finished with 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks, showcasing his dominance.

The game also featured a memorable moment as LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, shared the court together, a rare father-son moment in the NBA. After the game, Davis reflected on its significance and humorously noted a key difference compared to past major LeBron milestones, which had often ended in losses.

“Fortunately, I've been a part of a lot of LeBron moments since I've been here [a Laker]. But that’s definitely a special moment – something you think about, as a father – Definitely not playing with my kids,” Davis said.

In recent years, some of LeBron’s biggest career moments for the Lakers came with disappointing results. When LeBron broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, the Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder. When he reached 40,000 career points, the team fell to the Denver Nuggets. Davis, reflecting on the win over Minnesota, pointed out the difference this time.

“This is the first time we had a LeBron moment that was something huge and we won,” Davis said with a laugh.

LeBron and Bronny's on-court moment draws chills from Anthony Davis

LeBron and Bronny checked into the game together, and while Bronny missed a three-pointer from a pass by his father, the sight of them sharing the court electrified the crowd. Davis described how the moment resonated with him and the team.

“To be able to share that moment with them is monumental, especially for our team, but definitely special for them. We wanted that three [when Bronny shot a three] to go in, Bron threw it to him. Just looking at them checking in at the same time at the scorers table, gave me a little chills,” Davis said.

The special moment was amplified by the home crowd’s energy, which made it even more meaningful.

“You see it in preseason but we wasn’t really at home so to do it in front of this crowd – saw everybody stand up, it was a special moment,” Davis added.

With Anthony Davis’ dominant performance and the emotional James family moment, the Los Angeles Lakers not only secured a win but finally celebrated a LeBron milestone without the sting of a loss.