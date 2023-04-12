Jaylen Brown has had an objectively impressive season. He has been an integral player on one of the best teams in the NBA in the Boston Celtics and has scored a career-high 26.6 points per game on a highly efficient 49 percent shooting from the floor. He is a good rebounder and reliable defender. Simply put, Brown has had an All-NBA type of season.

Of course, the guard position is loaded with star power that might overshadow the 26-year-old in the eyes of some voters. However, he firmly believes his credentials are more than sufficient to warrant his first ever All-NBA nod.

“I think I’m more than deserving,” Brown said, per Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston. This is the second-best team in the league. I’ve played nothing but winning basketball, helped lead my team and I’m in the [top] 10 in scoring and I’m efficient. I guess you look at the criteria and I think I more than meet it. We’ve dominated for the most part of the season. I’ve been available. What more do people want? But it’s out of my control.”

It is hard to argue with the two-time All-Star. Playing alongside Jayson Tatum can cause Brown to get lost in the shuffle, but he could arguably be a top option on many other teams. Furthermore, his point about availability is an interesting one given that other expected All-NBA candidates like Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry have played several less games than Brown’s 67. Their respective totals would make them ineligible for such honors next year with the new CBA in effect.

But attendance may not get Jaylen Brown any extra credit this year. Appreciation has been a theme for him this season and will be going forward as well with his contract set to expire after the 2023-24 season. He will likely want to be paid like an All-NBA guy regardless of if he is named to one of the three teams this June. These are issues that can be dealt with down the road, though.

The Celtics’ focus now shifts to the postseason, where Brown will again be a crucial factor in determining how deep this team goes.