The NBA world lost a true icon on Monday as Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away from brain cancer at the age of 58. Mutombo was a legend both on and off the court and became one of the first well-known players from Africa after Hakeem Olajuwon, opening doors for many who followed. That includes Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and even Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri, who hail from Cameroon and Nigeria, respectively.

Both of them reacted to the sad news, making it clear just how important Mutombo was to the development of the sport in Africa where he laid the foundation for what could be.

“I just heard about it, condolences to his family,” Embiid said, via Sam DiGiovanni. “It's a sad day, especially for us Africans and really the whole world because other than what he accomplished on the basketball court, I think he was even better off the court, he is one of the guys that I look up to as far as having an impact not just on the court but off the court. He's done a lot of great things, did a lot of great things, for a lot of people. He was a role model of mine.”

Ujiri meanwhile couldn't hold back his emotions when discussing Mutombo's death. Via Josh Lewenberg:

“It's really hard to believe. It's hard for us to be without that guy. You have no idea what Dikembe Mutombo meant to me. He made us who we are. That guy is a giant, an incredible person. Who are we without him?”

Mutombo played 18 seasons in the NBA and was an eight-time All-Star along with a four-time DPOY winner. A Kinshasha, Congo native, Mutombo moved to the States at 21 on a scholarship to play for the Georgetown Hoyas.

He was a legend in more ways than one and will never be forgotten.