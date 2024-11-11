Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant had a hilarious response to a fan on X, formerly Twitter, about LeBron James's reaction to a spectator's request. The Lakers star talked about his historic triple-double and why he pointed at a fan after recording his tenth rebound.

“He (the fan) got my attention. He said, ‘One more rebound'! So I got one more and pointed at him to acknowledge that I was listening,” LeBron said in an interview with Spectrum Sportsnet.

Social media's response to this statement indicated that the spectator probably placed a parlay on James to get a triple-double. This speculation led to a viral interaction between Durant and a fan Monday morning.

Kevin Durant has a history of interacting with fans online



KD has had a history of shocking social media moments throughout his career. The NBA legend is notorious for going on X to call people out and give his opinions on certain issues. This outspoken personality has led to viral feuds with sports personalities such as Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, and Skip Bayless.

Considering how ruthless the Suns star is usually online, this fan got it easy with this response. In fact, KD gave him exactly what he wanted in this case. These social media posts come at a time when the Suns star is in tremendous form, a shocking feat for the now 36-year-old. Durant is still Phoenix's best player, averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 55.3% shooting from the field. The Suns are first in the West at 8-2 overall. However, that success has come at a cost.

Durant suffered a calf injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, which will keep him out for at least two weeks. This is a tremendous loss for a franchise that seems to finally be getting the most out of the trio of KD, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

The franchise's resurgence started with the hiring of Mike Budenholzer. The former NBA champion has been successful everywhere he's gone. After working as a longtime assistant under Gregg Popovich, Budenholzer led the Atlanta Hawks to a 60-win season before coaching the Bucks to their first NBA championship since 1972. Coming off a season where his team was the one seed in the Eastern Conference, “Coach Bud” is continuing that form with Phoenix.

Despite the recent success, losing Durant for a fortnight could cost the Suns a chance at a high seed in the West. Ten teams in the conference have records above .500. In comparison, the three seed in the East would be the eleven seed in the West right now. Every game is very significant, and if KD doesn't return from his calf injury soon, the Suns might not be able to keep pace with the rest of the conference.