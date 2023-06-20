The Sacramento Kings' NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, made history when they announced that Lindsey Harding has been hired to be their new head coach in addition to Anjali Ranadivé being named as the team's general manager.

Today the Stockton Kings, NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced Lindsey Harding as the team’s head coach. In addition, Anjali Ranadivé was named General Manager of the Stockton Kings, marking the first time in G League history that two women will lead a G League affiliate.

Harding, who is perhaps best known for her nine-year playing career in the WNBA and her days as a star for the Duke Blue Devils in college, spent four seasons as a Sacramento assistant before getting the call to be Stockton's new sideline boss. She also had a stint with the Philadelphia 76ers as a player development coach. Harding's resume has seemingly impressed the Kings enough for the team to make the decision to hand her the coaching reins. Apart from coaching the Kings in the G League, Harding is also the coach of the Mexican Women’s Senior National Team.

Harding turned pro in 2007 when the Phoenix Mercury selected her first overall in that year's draft before trading him to the Minnesota Lynx for Tangela Smith. She had career averages of 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over the course of 270 games played for six different teams.

Ranadivé, on the other hand, got promoted to the GM role after filling the role of Assistant General Manger in the 2022-23 season.