Michael Jordan giving back to city of Charlotte with second medical clinic

NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is opening a second medical clinic in Charlotte, North Carolina, per CNN.

This new clinic comes just two years after Jordan helped open the first medical clinic with a $7 million commitment.

“To see how this has evolved over the last year is to gratifying. It makes me want to continue doing more so that we can keep answering the bell when the bell is ringing,” Michael Jordan said in a video about the clinic’s opening this week, via CNN. “When we came together to mark the first clinic’s opening last fall, no one could have predicted we would be facing a global pandemic just five months later. I’m so proud of the positive impact our clinic has had on the community so far, especially during COVID-19.”

The new Jordan Family Medical Clinic is located in Charlotte’s North End community. It is 6,800-square-feet and equipped with 12 patient exam rooms, an X-ray room and space for physical therapy, per CNN.

Jordan’s first clinic was used as a COVID-19 screening and testing site earlier this year. Jordan just continues to show he’s the GOAT, both on and off the basketball court.

During his NBA career, Jordan won six championships and six Finals MVPs with the Chicago Bulls in the ’90s. He also took home five regular-season MVP awards and never lost in the NBA Finals.

With the Bulls and Washington Wizards, Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in the regular season.